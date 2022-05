The Boss has set Tom a challenge, to race five pro mountain bike events in four days on one bike. It's Tom's first time to California so to add to his challenge, and make sure he got the full Sea Otter experience, he has to take on the races from the campground. What could go wrong?0:20 - Intro0:50 - Race 13:30 - Race 27:26 - Race 310:10 - Race 413:21 - Race 5