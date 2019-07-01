Video: 1 Day in Utah with Remy Metailler

Last April I was lucky enough to head to Utah and ride my bike down some unique terrain, unlike anything I had ridden before.Just before going back home Branson and Bryce reached out to me to film some clips as they saw what I was doing there. There was no plan to do a video at the time, I was there just to ride but the scenery was too beautiful to say no.It was hot and very windy that day so we had very limited options but I'm super happy with what we captured in only one day. It showcases what I like to do on a bike and also what I want to be doing more. It's definitely an unreal feeling to surf down slopes like this on a bike.Video by: @branson_kendall and @harkanfilmsMusic is: You said by Ancient Eyes