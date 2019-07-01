Video: 1 Day in Utah with Remy Metailler

Jul 1, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

Last April I was lucky enough to head to Utah and ride my bike down some unique terrain, unlike anything I had ridden before.

Just before going back home Branson and Bryce reached out to me to film some clips as they saw what I was doing there. There was no plan to do a video at the time, I was there just to ride but the scenery was too beautiful to say no.

It was hot and very windy that day so we had very limited options but I'm super happy with what we captured in only one day. It showcases what I like to do on a bike and also what I want to be doing more. It's definitely an unreal feeling to surf down slopes like this on a bike.

Video by: @branson_kendall and @harkanfilms
Music is: You said by Ancient Eyes

Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup

Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup

Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup

Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup

Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Awesome riding, first hit in video was nuts looked so big and steel and having to control in such a tight space was crazy.
  • + 2
 Is this the St George area?
  • + 2
 Green River. I've driven past the town many times but I'm not sure where some of the classic riding lines and hits are found.
  • + 2
 Skidiot.
  • + 2
 Nice riding man!

