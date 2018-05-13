VIDEOS

Video: 1 Minute Highlights - EWS Olargues, France 2018

May 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

If this is anything to go by, the full highlights show will be an absolute banger.

Mentions: @EnduroWorldSeries


6 Comments

  • + 3
 This round looked epic! Keeping the season interesting
  • + 1
 is it me, or does Sam Hill look wrong in anything but a TLD lid?
  • + 0
 Post race highlight show... C’mon. There is even live coverage of snooker competition...
  • - 2
 I haven't found any of the 20 min highlight programs they did last year covering each round, they were superb. Are they not doing them this year?
  • + 2
 youtu.be/jNmHMrp-uGc
here's the link to Round 1 highlights

They also did one for Colombia
  • + 1
 This year´s coverage has been almost non-existent.. It´s even Pinkbike doing it so shame on you guys...

