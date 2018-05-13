Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: 1 Minute Highlights - EWS Olargues, France 2018
May 13, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
If this is anything to go by, the full highlights show will be an absolute banger.
@EnduroWorldSeries
6 Comments
+ 3
cristouf
(57 mins ago)
This round looked epic! Keeping the season interesting
+ 1
ikaika
(5 mins ago)
is it me, or does Sam Hill look wrong in anything but a TLD lid?
+ 0
karoliusz
(15 mins ago)
Post race highlight show... C’mon. There is even live coverage of snooker competition...
- 2
mcozzy
(1 hours ago)
I haven't found any of the 20 min highlight programs they did last year covering each round, they were superb. Are they not doing them this year?
+ 2
cristouf
(58 mins ago)
youtu.be/jNmHMrp-uGc
here's the link to Round 1 highlights
They also did one for Colombia
+ 1
kurisuchan
(10 mins ago)
This year´s coverage has been almost non-existent.. It´s even Pinkbike doing it so shame on you guys...
