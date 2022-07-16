Video: 1 Minute of All Ages Charging Hard at the Barrington Bike Park

Jul 16, 2022
by DHaRCO  
Video and photography by Matt Staggs.

photo Matt Staggs

How good are weekends away with your crew. We were lucky enough to be able to visit the new Barrington Bike Park with friends and take in all this new destination has to offer. From great family camping zones and green trails, to some seriously steep and natural black trails - it's a weekend away we'll be doing again.

photo Matt Staggs

photo Matt Staggs

Camping, fresh river and hero dirt - it's a formula for a good weekend.

photo Matt Staggs

Put it on your bucket list, especially if you've got some skills on the bike. The black trails are world class.

photo Matt Staggs

Another great weekend in the books. Hope you enjoyed the video!

photo Matt Staggs


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dharco


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
128455 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
79381 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
74444 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
68799 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
66503 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
57812 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
52263 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
45637 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007678
Mobile Version of Website