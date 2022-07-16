Video: 1 Minute of All Ages Charging Hard at the Barrington Bike Park

Video and photography by Matt Staggs.

How good are weekends away with your crew. We were lucky enough to be able to visit the new Barrington Bike Park with friends and take in all this new destination has to offer. From great family camping zones and green trails, to some seriously steep and natural black trails - it's a weekend away we'll be doing again.Camping, fresh river and hero dirt - it's a formula for a good weekend.Put it on your bucket list, especially if you've got some skills on the bike. The black trails are world class.Another great weekend in the books. Hope you enjoyed the video!