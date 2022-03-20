Video: 1 Minute of Big, Fast Lines Down Steep Terrain with Vincent Pernin

When Thibault proposed to me this new project I was right away keen to try and excited to see the result. We needed a few tries to match the pace then it worked. I'm always motivated to create new things in video and we were definitely not disappointed with the way it turned out this time. — Vincent Pernin

Whether it's Vincent or me, in all the productions we do, we always try to bring a little extra touch, originality, whether it's new technology, editing, or an unusual line approach.In video, the current trend is the use of FPV drones, which bring a real immersion in the action and a completely new look, which corresponds perfectly to our vision. But as I don't have the level of piloting skills to be as close to Vincent as I wanted, I had to find another solution.The idea was to be able to be in the heart of the action, with no POV camera, to be able to move quickly, without heavy equipment, and with the technical constraints of the terrain. That is to say, a very obstructed environment with lots of trees, obstacles and slopes, a freeride line in short.So we did some initial tests together with different equipment, just to get an idea of what was possible, and we quickly realised that it corresponded perfectly to our expectations. The first few viewings were crazy, we were screaming in the middle of the forest at how close we were to the action! We were hitting exactly what we wanted!The result: a 1 minute video in the heart of the action on freeride and enduro lines!