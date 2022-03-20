close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: 1 Minute of Big, Fast Lines Down Steep Terrain with Vincent Pernin

Mar 20, 2022
by Thibault Gachet  

Words by Thibault Gachet

Whether it's Vincent or me, in all the productions we do, we always try to bring a little extra touch, originality, whether it's new technology, editing, or an unusual line approach.

In video, the current trend is the use of FPV drones, which bring a real immersion in the action and a completely new look, which corresponds perfectly to our vision. But as I don't have the level of piloting skills to be as close to Vincent as I wanted, I had to find another solution.


The idea was to be able to be in the heart of the action, with no POV camera, to be able to move quickly, without heavy equipment, and with the technical constraints of the terrain. That is to say, a very obstructed environment with lots of trees, obstacles and slopes, a freeride line in short.

So we did some initial tests together with different equipment, just to get an idea of what was possible, and we quickly realised that it corresponded perfectly to our expectations. The first few viewings were crazy, we were screaming in the middle of the forest at how close we were to the action! We were hitting exactly what we wanted!

The result: a 1 minute video in the heart of the action on freeride and enduro lines!

bigquotesWhen Thibault proposed to me this new project I was right away keen to try and excited to see the result. We needed a few tries to match the pace then it worked. I'm always motivated to create new things in video and we were definitely not disappointed with the way it turned out this time.Vincent Pernin



Posted In:
Videos Bluegrass


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
56504 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
47121 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
46721 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
40964 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37796 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
36833 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
35115 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
33085 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Technology is going places, definitely.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007591
Mobile Version of Website