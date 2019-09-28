Pinkbike.com
Video: 1 Minute of Joey Foresta's Trail Magic
Sep 27, 2019
by
TILT-ind
This is what happens when you have a camera, a man, a bike, and hero dirt... The skies align for a solid good time.
Videos
Riding Videos
Joey Foresta
1 Comment
3
0
Lokirides
(35 mins ago)
I like the part where he rides his bike.
[Reply]
