Video: 1 Minute of Raw Slopestyle Flow from France

1 minute, 1 track, 1 rider. Loic Esteve built this flow jump line of his dreams in the South West of France so he could unveil all of his steeze!

4 Comments

  • 8 0
 I'ma need at least 2-3 more minutes of that.
  • 5 0
 Makes s decent case for never put lairy music on bikes videos ever again
  • 5 0
 Yo! The nose 3
  • 1 0
 dear editors: we gotta stop making edit cuts halfway through a trick then subsequently showing the rest of the trick from a different angle/cut. Let your viewers see the full trick play out then show the other angle.

