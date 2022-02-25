close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: 1 Minute with Atherton Racing's New Recruit Dominic Platt

Feb 25, 2022
by Robert Smith  

Dom joins the team as a first year Junior after proving himself through the Atherton Academy. He joins Charlie, Andi and Jim Monro for the first race in Lourdes.




Thanks to chexposure for the pictures and helping with some video shots

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Atherton Bikes


Must Read This Week
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
56965 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
47682 views
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
44529 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
41573 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
40984 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
39323 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
37205 views
Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs
34641 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007257
Mobile Version of Website