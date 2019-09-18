Video: 10 Filmmakers, 10 Stories - Creator Series Trailer

Sep 18, 2019
by Race Face  

Creator Series is a community-focused initiative started by Race Face to provide a chance for filmmakers, accomplished or aspiring, to tell meaningful mountain bike-related stories that live beyond the standard fare of shreddits and product commercials that seem to be so prevalent in our everyday lives.

We wanted to fully fund projects that maybe didn't have the resources to be told before. The global mountain bike community is an amazing collection of characters, stories and locations and we wanted to create a path for filmmakers to bring their passion projects to life, to inspire and remind us of the connections that bind us together as riders.



When we put out the call for filmmakers, we were sure what to expect. After a slow start where entries trickled in, we received hundreds of proposals and pitches and had to bunker down to go through them all. After much debate and many tough decisions, we pared the pitches down to a group of 10 filmmakers with unique stories that we wanted to see shared with the world.


From Keegan Wright finding his way through Bali to Bill the trail builder in Nanaimo, a blooming mountain bike community in Newfoundland to a hopeful bike newbie racing the BC Bike Race after a life-altering injury, and more - we've got a great schedule of films for ahead!


www.creatorseries.com

Posted In:
Videos Race Face


