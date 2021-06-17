Pinkbike.com
Video: 10+ Insane Whips in Slow Motion from Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Jun 17, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Crankworx Innsbruck started off with a bang, quite literally, with riders going way past sideways at the official European Whip Off presented by POC. Which one was your favorite?
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jess Blewitt
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Robin Goomes
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
6 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
tstaudte
(1 hours ago)
Looks like they are insanely close to the limit of what is possible on a bike. How could anyone top this?
[Reply]
1
0
GumptionZA
(14 mins ago)
fill tyres with water, use gyro forces to 360 one way and then 360 the other way
[Reply]
1
0
Zarma
(1 hours ago)
Best lateral abdominals for Kaos!
[Reply]
2
0
Braapp
(1 hours ago)
That was absolute Kaos!
[Reply]
1
0
dkendy1
(31 mins ago)
The 2 kiwi Lasses on the podium!? Yeeow!
[Reply]
1
1
usfrenchie
(1 hours ago)
It’s no longer whips, it’s reverse 180’s. Insanely good!
[Reply]
