Video: 10+ Insane Whips in Slow Motion from Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 17, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Crankworx Innsbruck started off with a bang, quite literally, with riders going way past sideways at the official European Whip Off presented by POC. Which one was your favorite?





Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jess Blewitt Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Robin Goomes Crankworx Innsbruck 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
135167 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121575 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
89728 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
54508 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
49538 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
48631 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46300 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
45274 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Looks like they are insanely close to the limit of what is possible on a bike. How could anyone top this?
  • 1 0
 fill tyres with water, use gyro forces to 360 one way and then 360 the other way
  • 1 0
 Best lateral abdominals for Kaos!
  • 2 0
 That was absolute Kaos!
  • 1 0
 The 2 kiwi Lasses on the podium!? Yeeow!
  • 1 1
 It’s no longer whips, it’s reverse 180’s. Insanely good!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009806
Mobile Version of Website