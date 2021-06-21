Pinkbike.com
Video: 10+ Minutes Of RAW Downhill Racing From Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Jun 21, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
The biggest names in downhill racing were in attendance at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 so there was no shortage of tight racing. Check out over 10 minutes of raw racing from the final event.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Pinkbike Originals
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
DH Racing
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
Pinkbike Originals ?
[Reply]
3
0
letsgethurt
(1 hours ago)
Someone sure loves their whistle
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(58 mins ago)
lol too funny
[Reply]
1
0
zstover
(1 hours ago)
If you watched the coverage on redbull tv, all you got is about 10 minutes anyway.
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(30 mins ago)
DH bikes seem to have gotten a lot quieter lately, which I support!
[Reply]
1
0
Kmccann137
(29 mins ago)
ugh the damn whistle is so annoying. Makes me rather want to watch EWS.
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(29 mins ago)
Raw is the law!!!
[Reply]
