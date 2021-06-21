Video: 10+ Minutes Of RAW Downhill Racing From Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


The biggest names in downhill racing were in attendance at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 so there was no shortage of tight racing. Check out over 10 minutes of raw racing from the final event.





7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Pinkbike Originals ?
  • 3 0
 Someone sure loves their whistle
  • 1 0
 lol too funny
  • 1 0
 If you watched the coverage on redbull tv, all you got is about 10 minutes anyway.
  • 1 0
 DH bikes seem to have gotten a lot quieter lately, which I support!
  • 1 0
 ugh the damn whistle is so annoying. Makes me rather want to watch EWS.
  • 1 0
 Raw is the law!!!

