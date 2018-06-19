VIDEOS

Video: 10 Pro DH Bike Checks From Crankworx

Jun 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  


Brett Tippie hits the pits to find out what Danny Hart, Fabio Wibmer, Sam Blenkinsop, and other pros are riding, and how they set their bikes up.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
52827 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
40510 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
37568 views
Ryan Leech On How the Risk Paradox Affects Mountain Bikers
36828 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
36614 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
34222 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31861 views
Video: The Gnarliest Enduro Race Section?
30666 views

2 Comments

  • + 5
 I'd rather read than watch videos.
  • + 1
 eliot is so funny.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022189
Mobile Version of Website