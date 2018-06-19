Pinkbike.com
Video: 10 Pro DH Bike Checks From Crankworx
Jun 19, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Brett Tippie hits the pits to find out what Danny Hart, Fabio Wibmer, Sam Blenkinsop, and other pros are riding, and how they set their bikes up.
MENTIONS:
Score
Time
+ 5
diego-b
(3 mins ago)
I'd rather read than watch videos.
[Reply]
+ 1
TuckerBikes
(3 mins ago)
eliot is so funny.
[Reply]
