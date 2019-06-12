VIDEOS

Video: 10 Sick Whips in Slow Motion - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 12, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Riders were absolutely sending it during the Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank in Innsbruck today. Check out 10 of the sickest whips, as well as some other fan favourite tricks, in slow motion.

2 Comments

  • + 2
 I think Kaos has pretty decent chances to win queen of crankworx this time
  • + 0
 What the F*** was up with that song choice? So many solid whips though!

