Video: 10 Slalom Bike Checks from Strait Acres 2020

Oct 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

What dual slalom bikes are the racers riding at Strait Acres? We stopped a few riders to get the lowdown on their slalom setups.

1 Comment

  • 9 0
 Ahh. The good old days. The air was fresh. And bike checks were photos...

