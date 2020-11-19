Video: 10 Year Old & 16 Year Old Shred Pro Lines in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Nov 19, 2020
by craig johns  
Big Coen, Little Cohen

by Coenskrypnek
Coen Skrypnek (16) & Cohen Johns (10) taking a rip in the Whistler Bike Park!! The future is bright for the sport.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park

4 Comments

 I grew up in great times but often I think "if we only had this when I was 10".
 I often think "How the hell can these kids afford these expensive bikes". I'm not jealous, but I used to have to rode pretty shitty bikes and work on the side for it when I was 17 and younger...good old times Wink
 A 10 year old that’s better than me.
 Feel so young and happy again, watching this.

