Video: 10 Year Old & 16 Year Old Shred Pro Lines in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Nov 19, 2020
by
craig johns
Big Coen, Little Cohen
by
Coenskrypnek
Views: 4,238
Faves:
15
Comments: 4
Coen Skrypnek (16) & Cohen Johns (10) taking a rip in the Whistler Bike Park!! The future is bright for the sport.
Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
swellhunter
(1 hours ago)
I grew up in great times but often I think "if we only had this when I was 10".
[Reply]
2
0
dh-corn
(46 mins ago)
I often think "How the hell can these kids afford these expensive bikes". I'm not jealous, but I used to have to rode pretty shitty bikes and work on the side for it when I was 17 and younger...good old times
[Reply]
2
0
wllmd
(1 hours ago)
A 10 year old that’s better than me.
[Reply]
1
0
budjoni
(15 mins ago)
Feel so young and happy again, watching this.
[Reply]
