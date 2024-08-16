Video: 10 Year Old FMD Development Rider George Wilkes Is the Definition of Young Talent

One of the most exciting aspects of developing Young Riders through the Firecrest MTB Young Rider Development Programme (known as DeVo for short) over the years has been watching riders develop their skill and passion for mountain biking. Of course it's always great to see when those skills are on the bike but it's just as good to see those skills developing off the bike too. After all the mountain bike sector has grown to be many things to many people and there are so many career opportunities across the mountain bike industry today. Having the platform to showcase these opportunities to the youngsters coming through the DeVo Programme is awesome. For some, although they may not get to live out their dreams as a pro riders, it's great to see that either there are other jobs in the mountain bike industry or they can apply the skills learnt through the DeVo Programme to other industries and chase their own dreams.The English Dictionary defines talent as "a natural skill or ability to be good at something, especially without being taught". Well this video collaboration is that very definition. With just under 40yrs combined age between the three of them (yes that's the full crew of rider, filters and production) George Wilkes, Sam Faulkner and Riley Djima have collaborated to put together Chasing Your Dreams an awesome riding edit of George riding at his local Woburn Bike Park.At 10 years old George has been turning heads for a few years, his big air style and race results that have him sitting high in the timesheets beating riders way beyond his years have had him marked as a rider to watch. A chance ride with the FMD Crew saw him being offered the chance to join the them as a Development Rider under the mentorship or Kaos and Tony Seagrave so expect some big things from George in the future!Sam Faulkner and Riley Djima are Srcinematics, two 14yr olds collaborating to put together some awesome riding edits. Taking a professional approach to filming the action that is way beyond their years. Sam lists Leon Perrin the Commencal Videographer as a big influence and Riley is big fan of Doug Jambor who's behind the Evil Edits. They are both building their experience and exposure by collaborating with local riders to showcase local riding talent through their YouTube Channel. Building their reputations and YouTube following as they film and release their videos. The chance to showcase George's riding was too good to miss and they both jumped at the chance to work with George and put this edit together and as you'll see it's a fantastic watch that belies their years.Keep an eye on all three of them as they are going places as they continue to Chase Their Dreams!