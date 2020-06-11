Pinkbike.com
Video: 10 Year Old Harry Schofield Flips 26" Trail Bike on Surrey Hills Step Up
Jun 11, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
10-year-old Harry Schofield flips the Surrey hills step up on his 26-inch trail bike.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Harry Schofield
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
tuskaloosa
(2 mins ago)
trails/trail builders in this area are under enough pressure from landowners etc videos like this do not really help the situation.
Kids's got talent though.
[Reply]
2
0
salvafc
(41 mins ago)
flipa
[Reply]
1
0
purplegorillaz
(3 mins ago)
Holy shit ! Hope he has a good progression margin, great future ahead
[Reply]
1
0
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(29 mins ago)
26 ain't dead?
[Reply]
1
3
brandonweekly
(36 mins ago)
Ok let’s see how many people get freaked out about this and hate in the comments until his dad takes the video down
[Reply]
1
0
Davec85
(22 mins ago)
Nah, night and day between this video and THAT video in terms of general vibe.
[Reply]
Kids's got talent though.
