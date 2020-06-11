Video: 10 Year Old Harry Schofield Flips 26" Trail Bike on Surrey Hills Step Up

Jun 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


10-year-old Harry Schofield flips the Surrey hills step up on his 26-inch trail bike.

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 trails/trail builders in this area are under enough pressure from landowners etc videos like this do not really help the situation.

Kids's got talent though.
  • 2 0
 flipa
  • 1 0
 Holy shit ! Hope he has a good progression margin, great future ahead
  • 1 0
 26 ain't dead?
  • 1 3
 Ok let’s see how many people get freaked out about this and hate in the comments until his dad takes the video down
  • 1 0
 Nah, night and day between this video and THAT video in terms of general vibe.

