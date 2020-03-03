Video: 10-Year-Old Harry Schofield Sends it on a Jeffsy Primus

Mar 3, 2020
by YT Industries  

YT Industries announced the release of a newly developed bike for Young Talent a few weeks ago. The youngest YT Family member, Harry Schofield, took the JEFFSY PRIMUS for a spin on local trails southwest of London. The 10-year-old certainly gave his dad a hard time trying to keep up with him. Luckily Tom Caldwell aka 'TommyC' was there to get everything on tape.

bigquotesIt’s awesome because you can throw it around, do big whips and do big skids on it! It’s easy to bunny hop, do tight turns and ride over roots and rocks. Love it!Harry Schofield, YT Family Member

Photo by Isac Paddock

Photo by Isac Paddock

bigquotesI have been looking for a real mountain bike to be able to ride together with Harry for some time. Spending time on the trails with him is so much more fun now.Paul Schofield, Harry’s dad

Photo by Isac Paddock

Photo by Isac Paddock

Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Not a toy: The JEFFSY PRIMUS is a true performance MTB for small shredders.

About the JEFFSY PRIMUS
YT developed the JEFFSY PRIMUS for the shorter senders amongst us. The 24- and 26-inch bikes are true performance mountain bikes for shorter shredders with a height of 135 cm-150 cm and 145 cm-160 cm respectively. The JEFFSY PRIMUS boasts best-in-class spec with modern geometry and ensures a smooth ride allowing for easy handling with plenty of style.

Photo by Isac Paddock
Harry Schofield going full send and all smiles.

Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock
Photo by Isac Paddock

Video by Tom Caldwell

Photos by Isac Paddock

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Nice riding - looks like Rogate. I still get nervous hitting some of those lines.
  • 1 0
 I'm 56 and I want one of those bikes so I can ride as good as a 10 year old ! LOL
  • 1 0
 I suck.
  • 2 0
 How much?
  • 2 0
 I would be happy if was only you, welcome aboard my friend, ha ha!
  • 1 2
 Harry is an alien!
  • 2 0
 Naw.. he's a beast.

