Video: 10 Year Old Rides Beyond His Years in the Whistler Bike Park

Sep 11, 2018
by Rick Meloff  
10 Year Old Devin Laepple Shreds the Whistler Bike Park

by onecutmedia
Riding over the Stump on Pulp Fiction

Dropping Fade to Black


Flying over the Whistler Step Up Island]

Devin Laepple can shred. He seems to like the tech more than the jumps, but this kid can fly. If not riding the Whistler Bike Park, he can be found riding the North Shore with his Dad Ron and other friends.

While his friends are off in DFX he chooses to ride with his Dad and his Dad's buddies and learned how to ride without any formal coaching! He races all the Phat Kids races, where he has placed 2nd twice, 3rd twice and a 4th. Surely a win is just around the corner next season!

In the winter, he can be found at all the arenas in Vancouver.

See you all next season!

