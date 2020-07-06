Video: 10 Year Old Sacha Brizin Rides the Steep Slopes of Vallnord in 'School of Steep'

Jul 6, 2020
by Nicolas Brizin  

Vallnord is a sick place for a 10 years old rider, huge bikepark, good weather, World Cups... Sometimes and steep trails.





2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Proud daddy! Wink
  • 1 0
 Sure!

