Video: 10 Year Old Sacha Brizin Rides the Steep Slopes of Vallnord in 'School of Steep'
Jul 6, 2020
by
Nicolas Brizin
Vallnord is a sick place for a 10 years old rider, huge bikepark, good weather, World Cups... Sometimes and steep trails.
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
mcdog
(15 hours ago)
Proud daddy!
[Reply]
1
0
nicob
(46 mins ago)
Sure!
[Reply]
2 Comments
