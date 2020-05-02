Video: 10-Year-Old Wild Child Harry Schofield Rides Flat Out for Tea & Biscuits

Harry Schofield is one of the most ridiculously talented kids on two wheels.
For a lesson in bike handling, check out the 10-year-old's flat-out segment from Tea & Biscuits
.
Big thanks to Harry for appearing in the film.
Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals
Supported by Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology
T&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben Winder
Logo design: Tom Bunney
Illustrations: Jon Gregory
Zine production: Misspent Summers
