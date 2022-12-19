Video: 10 Years of EWS Racing with the Gehrig Twins

Dec 19, 2022
by Anita Gehrig  

From humble beginnings to podium contenders - the Enduro World Series has brought us around the globe. Looking back, we never could have imagined the adventures ahead when we lined up for the very first EWS in Punta Ala in 2013. We had just discovered this beautiful discipline and scored our first successes at European races. When the EWS was born, we immediately knew we had to be part of it. This was our ticket to discover the world on two wheels!

Racing alongside our idols Anne Caro Chausson, Tracey Mosley, and many other stars from several mountain bike disciplines, we were still discovering our recipe for global success.

Fast forward 10 years: we have taken part in over 50 Enduro World Series races, and have scored over 20 top 5 results and 4 podiums. Along the way, we have felt the pain of falling short, crashing big, and breaking bones. It only taught us the true meaning of grit and love for racing the best trails around the world. Best of all, we could share it with friends who will last a lifetime.

during the 2016 EWS Snowmass Aspen Colorado USA.

Our passion for racing has not ended, but our wonder about what else there is to discover has brought us to a new adventure. In June 2022, we opened Flem Mountain Lodge (a hotel) in our hometown of Flims, Switzerland. It is a place where we combine our passion for hospitality and biking. It is a change of paths, and a goodbye to our professional racing career, but an opportunity to explore even more in the future. Our life on two wheels will continue with select races such as the Stone King Rally and Swiss Enduro Series, and the chance to expand our horizons with new experiences on the gravel bike.

Our Flem Mountain Lodge is situated in the center of the alps, surrounded by a huge playground for biking and wintersports

During the first two years of EWS, we raced on Specialized. Working full-time during the months off, studying, and training meant a lot of juggling.

It was our first factory deal with Ibis that allowed us to finally be able to focus solely on racing, and it comes without saying that it was a game changer. The podium became closer.

EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.
Being in this adventure together meant having a training partner, travel, and riding buddy always on hand, which made it so much easier to keep on working and progressing together.

The race in Colombia in 2018 was the most epic travel experience. The vibrant colors, the jungle, the coffee plantations, the epic mud battle, a frenetic crowd, and a broken body from the previous race in Chile. Keep on trucking!

Enduro World Series Round 4 La Thuile Italy
Traveling and meeting up with our international racing family around the world was a gift. We will miss our traveling family and cherish the friendships formed on the circuit forever. The bonding goes deep when you go through all the ups and downs together (literally;-))

EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.
To finish off our EWS career in Switzerland was incredible: friends and family were all there to celebrate the end of an era with us.

"While on paper Anita had more success, what those results don’t show is me showing her the fast and daring lines in the first place ;-). I feel like we both contributed equally to the success of each other.” - Caro

EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.
"Roger Federer cried elephant tears at his retirement, and so did we! The emotions that came with racing on the highest level will be missed, what I won’t miss is international emergency rooms!”;-) - Anita

It is true that you can only really appreciate what you have experienced when you take a step back. We are forever grateful to the Enduro World Series for providing a pathway to follow our dream and pursue careers as professional mountain bikers. We look forward to seeing how the sport continues to evolve and watching as the future stars emerge.

We want to thank every single one of our supporters along the way, you have made it possible for us to live our dreams.
Special thanks to Norco, who has enabled us to run our own team and has supported us through ups and downs: thank you for the past five years. We are proud of what we could achieve together.

With a step back into our past we will roll into the future. Very exciting news to share soon, stay tuned!

A note to the youngsters out there:
“All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them!”

2 Comments

  • 5 0
 Though not having met you two in person, I do think the EWS (or UCI Enduro or whatever it's gonna be called) will sorely miss your great vibes, never ending smiles and all-round stoked attitudes to ride your hearts out and having fun, every single time! I'm glad to be able to follow you guys on your blog and hope to visit your hotel some time soon! Great to know your are still in the sport! All the best in your new chapter(s) and looking forward to more adventures (and coffee pics/videos) from the Gehrig Twins! #twinsracingforever
  • 1 0
 #twintowers will be missed, good luck with the logde, you will certainly have it, will need to drop by one day





