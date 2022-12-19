Video: 10 Years of EWS Racing with the Gehrig Twins

Our Flem Mountain Lodge is situated in the center of the alps, surrounded by a huge playground for biking and wintersports

During the first two years of EWS, we raced on Specialized. Working full-time during the months off, studying, and training meant a lot of juggling.

It was our first factory deal with Ibis that allowed us to finally be able to focus solely on racing, and it comes without saying that it was a game changer. The podium became closer.

Being in this adventure together meant having a training partner, travel, and riding buddy always on hand, which made it so much easier to keep on working and progressing together.

The race in Colombia in 2018 was the most epic travel experience. The vibrant colors, the jungle, the coffee plantations, the epic mud battle, a frenetic crowd, and a broken body from the previous race in Chile. Keep on trucking!

Traveling and meeting up with our international racing family around the world was a gift. We will miss our traveling family and cherish the friendships formed on the circuit forever. The bonding goes deep when you go through all the ups and downs together (literally;-))

To finish off our EWS career in Switzerland was incredible: friends and family were all there to celebrate the end of an era with us.

"While on paper Anita had more success, what those results don’t show is me showing her the fast and daring lines in the first place ;-). I feel like we both contributed equally to the success of each other.” - Caro

"Roger Federer cried elephant tears at his retirement, and so did we! The emotions that came with racing on the highest level will be missed, what I won’t miss is international emergency rooms!”;-) - Anita

It is true that you can only really appreciate what you have experienced when you take a step back. We are forever grateful to the Enduro World Series for providing a pathway to follow our dream and pursue careers as professional mountain bikers. We look forward to seeing how the sport continues to evolve and watching as the future stars emerge.

“All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them!”