Video: 10 Years of EWS Racing with the Gehrig Twins

From humble beginnings to podium contenders - the Enduro World Series has brought us around the globe. Looking back, we never could have imagined the adventures ahead when we lined up for the very first EWS in Punta Ala in 2013. We had just discovered this beautiful discipline and scored our first successes at European races. When the EWS was born, we immediately knew we had to be part of it. This was our ticket to discover the world on two wheels!
Racing alongside our idols Anne Caro Chausson, Tracey Mosley, and many other stars from several mountain bike disciplines, we were still discovering our recipe for global success.
Fast forward 10 years: we have taken part in over 50 Enduro World Series races, and have scored over 20 top 5 results and 4 podiums. Along the way, we have felt the pain of falling short, crashing big, and breaking bones. It only taught us the true meaning of grit and love for racing the best trails around the world. Best of all, we could share it with friends who will last a lifetime.
Our passion for racing has not ended, but our wonder about what else there is to discover has brought us to a new adventure. In June 2022, we opened Flem Mountain Lodge
(a hotel) in our hometown of Flims, Switzerland. It is a place where we combine our passion for hospitality and biking. It is a change of paths, and a goodbye to our professional racing career, but an opportunity to explore even more in the future. Our life on two wheels will continue with select races such as the Stone King Rally and Swiss Enduro Series, and the chance to expand our horizons with new experiences on the gravel bike.
Our Flem Mountain Lodge is situated in the center of the alps, surrounded by a huge playground for biking and wintersports
The race in Colombia in 2018 was the most epic travel experience. The vibrant colors, the jungle, the coffee plantations, the epic mud battle, a frenetic crowd, and a broken body from the previous race in Chile. Keep on trucking!
We want to thank every single one of our supporters along the way, you have made it possible for us to live our dreams.
Special thanks to Norco, who has enabled us to run our own team and has supported us through ups and downs: thank you for the past five years. We are proud of what we could achieve together.
With a step back into our past we will roll into the future. Very exciting news to share soon, stay tuned!
A note to the youngsters out there:“All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them!”
2 Comments