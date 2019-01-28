VIDEOS

Video: 10 Years of Team Launches with the UR team

Jan 28, 2019
by UR Team  
For some people racing means just trying to win. For other people like us racing is more than a job, it’s our life where we are part of the mountain bike community, where we have fun, joke about ourselves, share our doubts, share our dreams and hopefully inspire people along the way. This is why we have been producing different team launch videos for the past 10 years.

This throwback features all of them but please be careful as there is an excessive amount of bad jokes, awkwardness, bad accents but also some good riding along the way!

Cheers to 10 years of DREAM RIDE SHARE and thanks to everyone for the support.

0% Loaded prev 1/7 next



2009
UR team was born at the Morewood factory in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, in the backyard of Greg Minnaar who was a special guest of our first ever photoshoot.



2010

The team became official UCI team and saw the tall French man Flo Payet joined our rank. That year marked the first team video launch with a wild South African vibe and also a Snowscoot brand as co-title sponsor!





2011

The year of the extra wild team video launch and the beginning of our Dream-Ride-Share moto introduced with our charity program. The legendary French man Mick Pascal had a great season winning the French National Champion title and a 5th place at World Champs in Champéry.

during the 2011 Pietermaritzburg UCI World Cup 1 South Africa.



2012

The Hannah family joins the team and gave us an insane start of the season with a podium from Mick and the victory of Tracey! This was our first weekend going on top of the box as team #1. It was also a bittersweet year for Tracey braking her femur.






2013

Our first year with Polygon Bikes and the year where we took the team to the next level building ourselves our dream truck and grabbing a silver and bronze medal at the World Champs in South Africa.







2014

Our team video was about the dream of a world where mountain bikers took over the world and made our friend Kelly McGarry president of New Zealand. This is also the year we went full enduro with hiring some EWS riders and full Freeride with Sam Reynolds joining the team.





2015

The beginning of our now traditional team train in our videos. It is also the year where we saw the biggest dust explosion and the year of one of the biggest superman ever too!



SAMSUNG CSC


2016

In this team video, we took the word riding 'train' to the next level with the whole Queenstown riding scene joining us on a mega train. It was also an epic year of world cup podiums and next level air time at Darkfest.






2017

Our best year of racing with the title of #1 at the UCI Team Ranking, grabbing World Cup wins, but also a bittersweet gold and silver again at World Champs in Cairns.




Polygon UR South Africa 2017 photo by Ewald Sadie





2018

Last year's team launch video showed the come back of our crazy video intros and also a year of hard racing and sick content.






2019
Everything is still up for grabs but at least we already started the year with a good launch and an awesome crew!



Photos credit @ Creatur agency, Dave Trumpore, Callum Wood, Damien Vergez, Grant Robinson, Manu Mole, Victor Lucas, Paris Gore, Lee Trumpore, Ewald Sadie

MENTIONS: @urteam


1 Comment

  • + 2
 I can honestly say I think this is one of the most fun teams around! Love the energy, the riders, the media coverage, and the updates! Im always rooting for Mick and Trace and the rest of the UR team! Love these guys!

