Kicking off the Crankworx season sideways. Innsbruck returns to the Crankworx calendar and it all starts with a sunset session for the first whip off of 2022 on the iconic Mutters jump above the city.Taking the first wins of the season1. Robin Goomes & Jackson Goldstone2. Vinny Armstrong & Kaos Seagrave3. Harriet-Burbidge Smith & Kade EdwardsSee the full rider list here