Video: 11 & 8 Year Old Shredders Send Nico Vink's Huge Creations at Bikepark Ferme Libert

Les 9 Roues (The 9 Wheels) are one rad family, made up of Toni (dad), Laetitia (Mom), Raoul ( 11 ) and Emric ( 8 ). After their mother Laetitia was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease, they sold it all to travel full time and pursue their love for riding bikes. The 9 wheels comes from the 4 bikes they ride together as a family, with 3x2 wheelers and 1x3 wheeler off road trike for Laetitia.
In the summer months they go from Bikepark to Bikepark, riding together. We had the privilege of meeting this incredible family and knew we had to sponsor them to help them push their limits and achieve thier dreams .
In early September, the boys had some time to shred the Bikepark Ferme Libert in Malmedy, Belgium, full of freshly crafted jumps created by Nico Vink. These kids can ride !!
Welcome to the team guys!
Please give the family a follow on Instagram @les9roues
Video by Jelle Harnisfeger
