Video: 11 & 8 Year Old Shredders Send Nico Vink's Huge Creations at Bikepark Ferme Libert

Nov 14, 2020
by ReverseComponents  


Les 9 Roues (The 9 Wheels) are one rad family, made up of Toni (dad), Laetitia (Mom), Raoul ( 11 ) and Emric ( 8 ). After their mother Laetitia was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease, they sold it all to travel full time and pursue their love for riding bikes. The 9 wheels comes from the 4 bikes they ride together as a family, with 3x2 wheelers and 1x3 wheeler off road trike for Laetitia.

In the summer months they go from Bikepark to Bikepark, riding together. We had the privilege of meeting this incredible family and knew we had to sponsor them to help them push their limits and achieve thier dreams .

In early September, the boys had some time to shred the Bikepark Ferme Libert in Malmedy, Belgium, full of freshly crafted jumps created by Nico Vink. These kids can ride !!

Welcome to the team guys!

Please give the family a follow on Instagram @les9roues

Video by Jelle Harnisfeger



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
163250 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
84588 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
52294 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
48107 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
46185 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
45703 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
37017 views
Check Out: A Minimalist Hardtail, 3D Printed Garmin Mount, the Lightest Micro Spline Cassette, & More
35639 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007346
Mobile Version of Website