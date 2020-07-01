Pinkbike.com
Video: 11 Bike Checks From Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
Jul 1, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
There was no shortage of unique and awesome bikes in the line up on opening day at the Whistler Bike Park.
Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
63190 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
60957 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
57204 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
50879 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
48853 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
43868 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
43497 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
43427 views
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
21
1
commentsectiontroll
(1 hours ago)
A super well shot and composed piece with one glaring omission All these new bikes are sweet but give the people what we want, give us the rad addict with the 2001 Kona rocking the super monster Ts We know he or she was there, living their best life
[Reply]
6
0
sewer-rat
(1 hours ago)
or a cool old Balfa BB7 rocking some period 888's
[Reply]
3
0
KavuRider
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, anything vintage.
NSMB had a decent article that showed some vintage bikes in the lines.
I wonder if we are starting to cross that threshold where the vintage bikes from that time are no more. I know I have been seeing more and more classics showing up in the Buy/Sell and on my local craigslist.
[Reply]
2
0
christinachappetta
(45 mins ago)
We’ll have to do a follow up video for those! I love the idea for sure. It was a bit of a slower opening day and we had lots of fancy bikes lined up. Definitely saw some well-ridden rides though!
[Reply]
19
0
Dlakusta
(1 hours ago)
Was there a sale on Slayers after the Pinkbike frame broke?
[Reply]
6
1
chrismac
(1 hours ago)
Photo bike checks = drake hotlinebling feeling it
Video bike checks = drake hotlinebling not feeling it
[Reply]
4
0
jurassicrider
(1 hours ago)
Those custom paint slayers are really looking good. The purple slash is pretty sick too (and very expensive).
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(46 mins ago)
That purple/oil slick Slash was drool worthy for sure!
[Reply]
3
0
vandall
(1 hours ago)
Wait, how did he get Gwin's bike?
[Reply]
2
0
makripper
(58 mins ago)
Lots of guys sell their race bikes and spares.
[Reply]
2
0
vandall
(49 mins ago)
@makripper
: Right, but a lot of times they aren't allowed to sell all the secret sauce. I'm a former Rockshox race tech and we would get the sponsored gear back. If they wanted to sell it they would get stock parts.
Guys like Gwin aren't just riding next years product but many years in advance.
[Reply]
3
0
benjaminSehy
(51 mins ago)
Jesse Melamed seems like the nicest guy in the world. I love it!
[Reply]
3
0
christinachappetta
(47 mins ago)
He’s pretty lovely. Big fan of that little guy!
[Reply]
2
1
maxgod
(37 mins ago)
you can tell by everyone's "less stoked than you would normally be on a whistler opening day" tone that A-line wasn't open that day
[Reply]
3
0
BCpov
Plus
(18 mins ago)
I love Christina, but where's Tippie been? I think he's pretty great too!
[Reply]
1
0
boogereater42069
(1 hours ago)
The targeted ad above the video is for those TRP DH brakes.........they know
[Reply]
2
0
xMARTINx
(1 hours ago)
Chance to make a test with Gwin's Race Bike with all the Secrets...
[Reply]
1
0
WheelWizard
(1 hours ago)
Surprised by the lack of enduro rigs
[Reply]
3
0
christinachappetta
(48 mins ago)
They were mostly enduro rigs hahah some with DH forks, but still Enduro rigs... aside from the M29 and Session.
[Reply]
3
0
Honda750
(38 mins ago)
C’mon, drop $9000 on your down country carbon super bling, sub 30lbs super dream machine and thrash it on park laps?? I’m literally cruising the pinkbike buy and sell looking for a decent DH bike so I don’t thrash my Slash as I’ve gone from a 2 ride per day enduro pass to a DH pass this season. The Slash handles all I can throw at it, but nothing replaces 200mm of DH travel when your joints are metal plate reinforced!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
