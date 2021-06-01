Video: 11 Bike Checks From Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021

Jun 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


This opening of the Whistler Bike Park saw no shortage of interesting and unique bikes. Tom Bradshaw managed to snag some riders in between laps to get the low down on some of the bikes being ridden in the park.


0:00 Intro
0:30 Trek Session
2:14 Nicolai Geometron
3:52 Norco Fluid FS Youth
5:26 Specialized Enduro
6:19 Transition PBJ
7:19 Norco Shore Park
9:11 Santa Cruz Megatower
9:38 Devinci Wilson
10:45 Orbea Rallon
12:18 Commencal Meta AM
13:10 Rocky Mountain Maiden





Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

12 Comments

  • 14 6
 Can't be arsed to watch a bloody video. Just post images and I'll scroll to the ones I like. The same is true for all your content really. Videos are 90% fluff 10% useful info. So they don't get watched. Articles and photos I can at least scroll to the parts I'm interested in
  • 1 1
 "you know, so we can more easily not-work while on a zoom/skype call..." Wink
  • 3 1
 they laid those timestamps just for you buddy boy
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike is learning from the bike industry: change things people didn't want changed and ignore what the comments are asking for
  • 2 0
 100%. I'll take text and pictures over Video 90% of the time.
  • 3 0
 Shred that hardtail
  • 2 0
 Could watch these bike check videos all day.
  • 2 0
 That maiden… wowza
  • 2 0
 Sheeeeesh that Norco
  • 1 0
 That deep purple though!

(ask the photographer, not me)
  • 1 0
 “ what about those petals, they look red.”

“Ah, purple.”
  • 2 0
 $hit mtbers wear.

Post a Comment



