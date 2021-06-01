Video: 11 Bike Checks From Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021

0:00

0:30

2:14

3:52

5:26

6:19

7:19

9:11

9:38

10:45

12:18

13:10

This opening of the Whistler Bike Park saw no shortage of interesting and unique bikes. Tom Bradshaw managed to snag some riders in between laps to get the low down on some of the bikes being ridden in the park.IntroTrek SessionNicolai GeometronNorco Fluid FS YouthSpecialized EnduroTransition PBJNorco Shore ParkSanta Cruz MegatowerDevinci WilsonOrbea RallonCommencal Meta AMRocky Mountain Maiden