Video: 11 Year Old Harry Schofield's Huge Sends from 2021

Dec 30, 2021
by Paulinski2000  

2021 has been a blast, Harry age 11 shreds all his bikes to the extreme. Thanks to sponsors YT industries, Oneal, Box components, Pembree pedals, Muc off, Odi grips, DC cycles and more.

Racing bull track bike park @bigmacphotographydh



Racing in his pizza pj's at Hamsterley Forest. Photo @jwdtphotography



2021 British BMX series champion 11s. Photo Sandra Smith


Age 10

Age 9

Age 8

Age 7

Age 6

Age5

Age 4

Instagram-
https://www.instagram.com/harry_2010_beast/


Facebook-
https://www.facebook.com/Harry2010beast/

Posted In:
Videos Harry Schofield


1 Comment

 My question is, with such talent in many disciples, does this child have time to go to school normally?

