Video: 11 Year Old Harry Schofield's Huge Sends from 2021

2021 has been a blast, Harry age 11 shreds all his bikes to the extreme. Thanks to sponsors YT industries, Oneal, Box components, Pembree pedals, Muc off, Odi grips, DC cycles and more.Racing bull track bike park @bigmacphotographydhRacing in his pizza pj's at Hamsterley Forest. Photo @jwdtphotography2021 British BMX series champion 11s. Photo Sandra SmithInstagram-Facebook-