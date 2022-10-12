Video: 11-Year-Old Max Cookman Sends Big Tricks in 'Summer's End'

Oct 12, 2022
by Liam Morgan  

Eleven year-old, Max Cookman from Vancouver Island, B.C. has been obsessed with riding bikes since the age of eight. His local jumps at the Stevie Smith Bike Park is one of his favourite spots to ride. There you can find him flowing jumps, learning new tricks, and sessioning with friends after school, almost every day of the week.

Max, prepping Cole Nichol's jumps for an afternoon session

bigquotesI love the feeling of being on my bike. It makes me feel free most of all and I feel so good after a good day of riding whether I’m just out trail riding or working on style and tricks on dirt jumps with friendsMax Cookman

Huge thanks to Cole Nichol for letting us ride and film his masterpiece of a "yard"

Max has big ambitions with dreams of one day getting to compete at events like Joyride and Rampage. But for now, Max is honing his riding skills at home, progressing quickly every day.

bigquotesMy inspiration comes from a lot of different things, videos of riders that I look up to and seeing their creativity just makes me want to get out and ride and be creative and try new things myself.Max Cookman


Video: Liam Morgan
Rider: Max Cookman
Build/Yard: Cole Nichol

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 My 11 year old is going to love this!
  • 1 0
 Sick!





