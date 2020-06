Vinci Vodan is just 11 years old but he isn’t afraid of going full gas on the Leogang World Cup track!While the rest of the team is confined at home in either Australia, the UK or Canada, little shredder Vinci Vodan is taking full advantage of school being closed and bike parks opening around his hometown. He has been shredding the Leogang World Cup track and reporting back to us so we can be ready for World Champs!