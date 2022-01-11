close
Video: $1100 vs. $6500 In Upgrades On A Used Mountain Bike - Budget vs. Baller Episode 5

Jan 11, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


At this point, Henry and Jason are up to their eyeballs in new bits for their 2017 Giant Reigns. With new wheels, tires, contact points, and suspension the boys head out for another round of timed testing. Will Henry once again take the crown or has Jason spent enough coin to cover up his incapabilities as a rider?


38 Comments

  • 54 2
 I love the concept. But it could of been done a lot better. Always next year PB.
  • 5 0
 Two weeks ago this was next year's first episode. Just sayin'
  • 3 2
 Upvoting this even though I haven't see the whole video, cause its PB and this was the comment with the more likes and I seemed to agree by the few seconds I saw and I didn't like the bike's colour and I didn't want to miss on jumping on the wagon of the comment with the more likes
  • 4 0
 *could have
  • 7 0
 They need to replace budget with well considered upgrades that make an improvement for a reasonable price. Vs just buying the most and least expensive parts available.
  • 1 0
 I'm enjoying the series, but I agree that it's not really practical information.

Who would take a mid-tier used bike and put junk components on it just for the sake of replacing them? Also, who would take a dated frame (admittedly not that bad... I have one) and put all the most expensive parts on it when better performance could probably be achieved for the same cost on a newer frame with mid level components?

I'd like to see the same series redone with any 2 bikes aiming for maximum cost vs performance ratio then comparing them to some of the latest super bikes to highlight the true performance difference vs the best available.

I'm partial to enduro bikes again, but that's just me.
  • 1 0
 @matttie: ya they could just have 2 different budgets and be able to buy used to score better parts
  • 2 0
 I love your comment, but it could of been done a lof better... Next comment might actually include some comment, eh Steve? :-p
  • 25 0
 Along with the common feedback of actually getting decent upgrade parts for the budget bike, I have another suggestion. For the viewers who aren't component savvy on the high or low end (who would actually benefit from this series - general entertainment aside), explain the exact parts sourced, why you chose them, their benefits/features/drawbacks, individual weight gains/losses, etc so people can draw meaningful info for their own use. Sponsorship of the series aside, be intentional and detailed regarding the parts chosen and we'll see where the series goes!
  • 6 0
 that's not gonna happen dogg we're here to sell bikes!
  • 14 0
 Love the concept, poor execution
  • 11 2
 Here comes the negative comment storm
  • 9 2
 Next Pinkbike contest (in 6 episodes): square wheels Vs round wheels. Who's gonna be the winner? Suspense....
  • 2 0
 Outside+ already invested in square wheels' Kickstarter - they see some potential sales there.
  • 4 0
 PB needs a series called "Is it the Bike?" where they put a pro/ex-pro/super fast guy on a clapped out/older model/cheaper component bike and time them against an average rider on a high-end bike to find out....Is it the Bike?
  • 2 0
 Quit whining!!!
This is great! And entertaining! And it's not supposed to be what's better and what's faster! Obviously the baller bike is going to end up being a nicer ride overall you dummies!
Good work Jason and Henry and everyone behind the scenes. Thanks for the free content and entertaining me Smile
And sorry for calling you dummies, eh.
  • 16 11
 If you decide to do this again, don't.
  • 1 1
 bwah!
  • 1 0
 Looking at the final price, anyone would think that 1000 dollars in fresh parts is a lot of money. The crap parts make more sense with that in mind, but it probably would have been better to just get a good service done on some of the parts instead of replacing them, specifically the suspension. That frees up money for better things like a decent seat post, some bomb-proof DT Swiss or Stan's Wheels, and better tires, that would actually improve the bike.
  • 1 0
 still feel this is a great concept for a series but the execution left a bit to be desired.

the upgrades for henry's bike should have been more methodical and actual upgrades (or budget replacements with similar features) instead of parts for the sake of putting parts on.

starting with entry level bikes off the shelf (or just a frame?) (deore or NX drivetrain) will users see more benefit from:
GX/SLX upgrade or an XTR/X01 upgrade
upgraded fork internals vs full factory forks
cock pit upgrades (grips, bar shape/size, stem size) vs all carbon
decent $30 nylon pedals vs baller pedals (oneup nylon vs alloy for example)
pads and rotors vs 4 pot top of the line system
lightweight alloy vs carbon wheels or simply just a tubeless conversion for the budget bike

this is where viewers will spend their money.
  • 1 0
 Love the overall concept. It's been said but I think the utility of it and appeal would be greatly improved if you compared relevant parts. Nobody into biking at the level that they are geeking out over this show is looking to buy a Mike Bear tire or unknown bars. Rather- comparing things like a bike built with Deore, stock Bontrager Alu bars, Flow wheels etc with a bike with boutique parts like AXS, ENVE etc seems more in line with the decisions users of this site actually are making and wondering if will impact their experience. Next year!
  • 3 0
 They really couldn't have used cameras with some stability? Are they using original gopros or somtheing?
  • 2 2
 do one where you try to get started in the sport without spending over $2k. I keep hearing about how mountain bike companies are "pushing for inclusivity" but I think based on their pricing they are only interested in your financial demographic, not age/gender/sexuality/race.
  • 2 1
 m.pinkbike.com/u/coeand/album/reign

As I've done a lot of this myself, I think budget could have been done much better
  • 1 0
 TIL Henry is a fast rider even if you put a ton of junk parts on his bike. Let’s see what downgrades they can do to his bike next…
  • 2 0
 If you’re going to spend $6500 in upgrading a used bike, why not just spend that on a brand new bike?!?
  • 1 0
 because I can spread that $6500 out over 2 years and maybe my wife won't notice.
  • 1 0
 @deez-nucks: finance my friend. Finance.
  • 2 0
 If only they'd splurged for a gimbal. My teeth are loose just watching.
  • 1 1
 0:50-1:05 obligatory that`s what she said : `` It was WET, it was a full blown MONSOON``
thank you, you can hold your applauses
  • 1 0
 So, putting junk on a functional bike, basically making it worse to call it budget. Alright.
  • 1 0
 For next season keep the concept but with 100% less dumbness. Might've well just called this walmart vs bike shop.
  • 1 0
 Bike plus $2500 USD for budget.

Bike plus $7500 USD for baller.
  • 5 6
 OMG THIS WAS AWESOME! SO MUCH BETTER THAN THE PINKBIKE ACADEMY!
  • 2 1
 So true, I made myself to watch only one academy episode and almost all of those (except the last one). Just make it a bit less predictable (i.e. don't put the cheapest random sh*t on one bike) and maybe even someone will be able to watch all the episodes!
  • 2 0
 not exactly a high bar
  • 1 0
 We’re y’all watching a different Pinkbike academy?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



