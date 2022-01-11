Video: $1100 vs. $6500 In Upgrades On A Used Mountain Bike - Budget vs. Baller Episode 5

At this point, Henry and Jason are up to their eyeballs in new bits for their 2017 Giant Reigns. With new wheels, tires, contact points, and suspension the boys head out for another round of timed testing. Will Henry once again take the crown or has Jason spent enough coin to cover up his incapabilities as a rider?
38 Comments
Who would take a mid-tier used bike and put junk components on it just for the sake of replacing them? Also, who would take a dated frame (admittedly not that bad... I have one) and put all the most expensive parts on it when better performance could probably be achieved for the same cost on a newer frame with mid level components?
I'd like to see the same series redone with any 2 bikes aiming for maximum cost vs performance ratio then comparing them to some of the latest super bikes to highlight the true performance difference vs the best available.
I'm partial to enduro bikes again, but that's just me.
This is great! And entertaining! And it's not supposed to be what's better and what's faster! Obviously the baller bike is going to end up being a nicer ride overall you dummies!
Good work Jason and Henry and everyone behind the scenes. Thanks for the free content and entertaining me
And sorry for calling you dummies, eh.
the upgrades for henry's bike should have been more methodical and actual upgrades (or budget replacements with similar features) instead of parts for the sake of putting parts on.
starting with entry level bikes off the shelf (or just a frame?) (deore or NX drivetrain) will users see more benefit from:
GX/SLX upgrade or an XTR/X01 upgrade
upgraded fork internals vs full factory forks
cock pit upgrades (grips, bar shape/size, stem size) vs all carbon
decent $30 nylon pedals vs baller pedals (oneup nylon vs alloy for example)
pads and rotors vs 4 pot top of the line system
lightweight alloy vs carbon wheels or simply just a tubeless conversion for the budget bike
this is where viewers will spend their money.
As I've done a lot of this myself, I think budget could have been done much better
thank you, you can hold your applauses
Bike plus $7500 USD for baller.
Post a Comment