Video: 11x British Motocross Champion Kerry Wilson Rides Flat Out in Morzine

Sep 14, 2020
by HuntBikeWheels  


When it comes to two wheels Kerry isn't one to go slow. Being an 11x British Motocross champion, She sadly had to give up her dreams of becoming a Pro MX Racer. She now puts her skills to good use on a Dh bike instead of her 2 stroke. Kerry has only been riding DH properly for 2 years and has put in some solid results winning French cups last year, and coming 4th behind only WC riders with a broken Scaphoid at Les Arcs.

Kerry has now made the move to live in the Mountain Bike Mecca of Morzine and managed to get up the hill before all the tourists arrived getting some pre-season training.

bigquotesSponsorship was super hard to come by in MX and it’s an expensive game!


Video and Photos by https://www.instagram.com/lpmediahouse/



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Hunt Mountain


