Video: 11x Moto Trials Champion Rides the New Ripley AF

Jan 19, 2021
by Ibis Cycles  



The Ripley AF is our beloved, category-defying, short-travel, singletrack-scorching Ripley—rendered in aluminum and with a touch more aggressive geometry. All the sizzle and pop of the carbon Ripley is now available as a complete bike at a wallet friendly, sub $3000.

This bike is a multi-talented shapeshifter; a light, snappy, fast, fun, incredibly versatile bike that can get a whole heckuvalot more rad than its 120mm travel and gossamer weight imply. And making it out of aluminum only broadens the Ripley’s already broad appeal. It still rips like a Ripley. But it also costs a whole lot less than the carbon version, and is, well, more metal.


To show how capable the Ripley AF is, we set 11x US National Moto Champion Pat Smage loose in the desert. It's amazing to think he's riding a bike that retails for $2,999.







For more information, visit https://www.ibiscycles.com/

11 Comments

  • 5 0
 yea but what was his strava time?
  • 2 0
 Smage is always great! Well done. Was some of that was filmed on Gooseberry mesa?
  • 1 0
 sure looked like Gooseberry mesa
  • 2 0
 "Ride more Work less", sitting in my cube making me question my reality.
  • 1 0
 So this guy is Lee. He really can rip.
  • 1 0
 All I wanted to see was the Pond Scum Green color with DVO suspension
  • 1 1
 This was baby poo soft but with riding like that you can't help but love the kid.
  • 2 0
 Pat's on flats? Sick
  • 1 0
 Love watching this guy ride!
  • 1 0
 That wasn't very downcountry
  • 1 1
 Best bike comercial ever??? Well done Ibis!
Shut up and take my money!

