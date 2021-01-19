Video: 11x Moto Trials Champion Rides the New Ripley AF

The Ripley AF is our beloved, category-defying, short-travel, singletrack-scorching Ripley—rendered in aluminum and with a touch more aggressive geometry. All the sizzle and pop of the carbon Ripley is now available as a complete bike at a wallet friendly, sub $3000.This bike is a multi-talented shapeshifter; a light, snappy, fast, fun, incredibly versatile bike that can get a whole heckuvalot more rad than its 120mm travel and gossamer weight imply. And making it out of aluminum only broadens the Ripley’s already broad appeal. It still rips like a Ripley. But it also costs a whole lot less than the carbon version, and is, well, more metal.To show how capable the Ripley AF is, we set 11x US National Moto Champion Pat Smage loose in the desert. It's amazing to think he's riding a bike that retails for $2,999.For more information, visit https://www.ibiscycles.com/