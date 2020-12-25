Video Round Up: 12 Classic MTB Christmas Edits

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

'Tis The Season To Be Shredding - Richie Schley, Barry Nobles, Nik Nestoroff, and Justin Fierro

Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social

Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose

Ines Thoma - Santa Needs Help

Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late

Mark Matthews - Santa Slays

Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa

Lego Santa Backflips a Mountain Bike

The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride

Misfit Mountain Community Choir - Send It With You (At Christmas)

Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss, but here are some of the efforts that we thought went beyond the normal standards to make something more memorable: