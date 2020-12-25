Video Round Up: 12 Classic MTB Christmas Edits

Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss, but here are some of the efforts that we thought went beyond the normal standards to make something more memorable:A Rocky Mountain Christmas
Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"
'Tis The Season To Be Shredding - Richie Schley, Barry Nobles, Nik Nestoroff, and Justin Fierro
Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social
Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose
Ines Thoma - Santa Needs Help
Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late
Mark Matthews - Santa Slays
Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa
Lego Santa Backflips a Mountain Bike
The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride
Misfit Mountain Community Choir - Send It With You (At Christmas)
0 Comments
Post a Comment