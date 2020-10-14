Video: 12 Insane Tricks From Audi Nines 2020

Oct 14, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

The level of trickery at this year's Audi Nines event was once again elevated with riders adding more flips, spins and variations to their bags of tricks. Which one was your favorite?





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Audi Nines 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
180841 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
103770 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94205 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
70052 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58207 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
54558 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
52431 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51922 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 "Hey guys, which clips should we use for this edit?"

"How about the drone shots from 4,000 ft. away where you can barely tell what's going on?"

"Yeah, that's great but we need to balance those out with something else.... Any ideas?"

"How about we toss in some drone shots that are so close the rider is out of frame for most of the trick?"

"BRILLIANT!"
  • 2 0
 For Antoine Bizet I think it wasn't a "simple" cashroll but an opposite cashroll ; )
  • 2 0
 Sometimes drones don't make things better.
  • 3 0
 Whoa buddy... Who shat in ur cheerios
  • 2 0
 @dexterfawkes: everyone man... everyone.
  • 1 0
 @MountainJnky: #relatable
  • 1 0
 euro events definitely have a distinct flavor to them...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008549
Mobile Version of Website