Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: 12 Insane Tricks From Audi Nines 2020
Oct 14, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The level of trickery at this year's Audi Nines event was once again elevated with riders adding more flips, spins and variations to their bags of tricks. Which one was your favorite?
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Audi Nines 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
180841 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
103770 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94205 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
70052 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58207 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
54558 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
52431 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51922 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
scott-townes
(41 mins ago)
"Hey guys, which clips should we use for this edit?"
"How about the drone shots from 4,000 ft. away where you can barely tell what's going on?"
"Yeah, that's great but we need to balance those out with something else.... Any ideas?"
"How about we toss in some drone shots that are so close the rider is out of frame for most of the trick?"
"BRILLIANT!"
[Reply]
2
0
VictorGouy
(16 mins ago)
For Antoine Bizet I think it wasn't a "simple" cashroll but an opposite cashroll ; )
[Reply]
2
0
MountainJnky
(48 mins ago)
Sometimes drones don't make things better.
[Reply]
3
0
dexterfawkes
(42 mins ago)
Whoa buddy... Who shat in ur cheerios
[Reply]
2
0
MountainJnky
(34 mins ago)
@dexterfawkes
: everyone man... everyone.
[Reply]
1
0
dexterfawkes
(12 mins ago)
@MountainJnky
:
#relatable
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(2 mins ago)
euro events definitely have a distinct flavor to them...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008549
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
"How about the drone shots from 4,000 ft. away where you can barely tell what's going on?"
"Yeah, that's great but we need to balance those out with something else.... Any ideas?"
"How about we toss in some drone shots that are so close the rider is out of frame for most of the trick?"
"BRILLIANT!"
Post a Comment