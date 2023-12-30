Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: 12 Minutes of Absolute Carnage from the 2023 World Cup DH Season
Dec 30, 2023
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
2 Comments
Jack Moir captured some huge crashes from the sidelines this year.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Jack Moir
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,217 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
55244 views
[Updated: Brady Stone Officially Off Polygon] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
52970 views
Nerding Out: The Fastest World Cup Race Bikes of 2023
52184 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
43707 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
38351 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
34633 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
32414 views
11 Things I Loved in 2023 - Alicia Leggett
30959 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
WRCDH
(19 mins ago)
Jack Moir makes some weird sounds, but the rider at 8:11 had me rolling with those post-crash guttural heaves, LOL!
[Reply]
1
0
blacktea
(25 mins ago)
A bit annoying
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022243
Mobile Version of Website