Video: 12 Minutes of Absolute Carnage from the 2023 World Cup DH Season

Dec 30, 2023
by Sarah Moore  

Jack Moir captured some huge crashes from the sidelines this year.

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Jack Moir makes some weird sounds, but the rider at 8:11 had me rolling with those post-crash guttural heaves, LOL!
  • 1 0
 A bit annoying







