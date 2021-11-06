Video: 12 Year Old Sacha Brizin Searches for Steep in Andorra

Nov 6, 2021
by Nicolas Brizin  

Andorra never disappoints! Incredible trails, jumps, steep, breathtaking landscapes.
Each valley is a treasure to be discovered.
Learning here is a chance.



Posted In:
Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Yeaaaah!!! That was rock'n'roll, litterally!

