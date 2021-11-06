TV
Video: 12 Year Old Sacha Brizin Searches for Steep in Andorra
Nov 6, 2021
by
Nicolas Brizin
Andorra never disappoints! Incredible trails, jumps, steep, breathtaking landscapes.
Each valley is a treasure to be discovered.
Learning here is a chance.
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
danstonQ
(6 mins ago)
Yeaaaah!!! That was rock'n'roll, litterally!
[Reply]
