Video: 12 Year Old Weston Lloyd Styles Big Gaps in "The Dance"

Dec 23, 2019
by Steven Lloyd  

12 Year old Weston Lloyd enjoying the last few days of Fall in Salt Lake City at I street before the snow came. I Street's stunning view over the city, Great Salt Lake, sunsets and golden grass make it a magical place to session in the Fall months. Weston teamed up with his dad, Steve Lloyd to create a different vibe for a bike edit.

"We wanted to create something a little bit different from all the other edits we have seen. We decided to go with some chill piano and work on some cool sounds to give it a more connecting feel." -Weston Lloyd.

12 year old Weston Lloyd Whipping at I street
Weston dancing through the golden grass

12 year old Weston Lloyd hit the Money Gap at I street.
Weston worked all summer to hit the Money line gap.

FILM
Cinematography/ Edit Steve Lloyd
Music Yehezkel Raz - Ballerina

Special thanks to
Demon Dirt
Norco bikes
Enve Composites
Peak Refuel

Regions in Article
Salt Lake City

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
178797 views
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
97826 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
82618 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
62838 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
60537 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
47525 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
42540 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
41137 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 12? When I was his age I was 14.
  • 1 0
 How is that possible? How can you be two ages at the same time??
  • 1 0
 When I was twelve I was mainly polishing my lighthouse

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014924
Mobile Version of Website