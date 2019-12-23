Weston dancing through the golden grass

Weston worked all summer to hit the Money line gap.

12 Year old Weston Lloyd enjoying the last few days of Fall in Salt Lake City at I street before the snow came. I Street's stunning view over the city, Great Salt Lake, sunsets and golden grass make it a magical place to session in the Fall months. Weston teamed up with his dad, Steve Lloyd to create a different vibe for a bike edit."We wanted to create something a little bit different from all the other edits we have seen. We decided to go with some chill piano and work on some cool sounds to give it a more connecting feel." -Weston Lloyd.FILMCinematography/ Edit Steve LloydMusic Yehezkel Raz - BallerinaSpecial thanks toDemon DirtNorco bikesEnve CompositesPeak Refuel