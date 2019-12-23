12 Year old Weston Lloyd enjoying the last few days of Fall in Salt Lake City at I street before the snow came. I Street's stunning view over the city, Great Salt Lake, sunsets and golden grass make it a magical place to session in the Fall months. Weston teamed up with his dad, Steve Lloyd to create a different vibe for a bike edit.
"We wanted to create something a little bit different from all the other edits we have seen. We decided to go with some chill piano and work on some cool sounds to give it a more connecting feel." -Weston Lloyd.
FILM
Cinematography/ Edit Steve Lloyd
Music Yehezkel Raz - Ballerina
Special thanks to
Demon Dirt
Norco bikes
Enve Composites
Peak Refuel
