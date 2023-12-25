Video: 120 Bikes Hucked to Flat In Ultra Slow Motion (1000FPS)

Dec 25, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

A compilation of every single one of the bikes we’ve hucked to flat since 2018. Merry Christmas!

19 Comments
  • 8 0
 Now this is a Christmas gift
  • 1 0
 I enjoyed watching forearms jiggle. Very exciting.
  • 3 0
 Man. Forks of the same stanchion diameter have gotten a lot stiffer since 2018
  • 3 0
 I usually go to other sights for porn…
  • 2 0
 The snapped crank/pedal at around 6:35 was hard to watch. Hope your ankle was okay. Yikes!
  • 2 0
 OK now everyone who complains about seat tube insertion, watch this.
  • 2 0
 Huck yeah, this is a top edit to *drop* today! Merry Huckmas!
  • 2 0
 6:30 What no oh god oh god oh oh daaaaaaaaamn *winces in sympathetic pain*
  • 2 0
 This will be on repeat all through the holidays.. thank you Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 What happened to that guy who was the rider? Wasn't he also hosting PinkBikeAcademy?
  • 1 0
 He made like a tree and Levy’d
  • 1 0
 Giving us what we want for Christmas!
  • 2 0
 Turbo Kenevo at 6:30
  • 1 0
 I like seeing the difference in der clutches
  • 1 0
 I'm need a LOT of bowls.. STAT!
  • 1 0
 This is what everyone wanted.
  • 1 4
 Before I waste 10 minutes of my life watching this , are there any hardtails in the mix ?
  • 2 0
 I'll waste my time to tell you yes there are, somewhere in the 2nd half.
  • 1 0
 Username checks out.







