Video: 120 Bikes Hucked to Flat In Ultra Slow Motion (1000FPS)
Dec 25, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
19 Comments
A compilation of every single one of the bikes we’ve hucked to flat since 2018. Merry Christmas!
Videos
Huck To Flat
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,052 articles
19 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
WTF-IDK
(1 hours ago)
Now this is a Christmas gift
[Reply]
1
0
ShredDoggg
(39 mins ago)
I enjoyed watching forearms jiggle. Very exciting.
[Reply]
3
0
pmhobson
(1 hours ago)
Man. Forks of the same stanchion diameter have gotten a lot stiffer since 2018
[Reply]
3
0
JungleT
(1 hours ago)
I usually go to other sights for porn…
[Reply]
2
0
blang11
(53 mins ago)
The snapped crank/pedal at around 6:35 was hard to watch. Hope your ankle was okay. Yikes!
[Reply]
2
0
Tmackstab
(1 hours ago)
OK now everyone who complains about seat tube insertion, watch this.
[Reply]
2
0
bigtim
(1 hours ago)
Huck yeah, this is a top edit to *drop* today! Merry Huckmas!
[Reply]
2
0
akasnowmaaan
(51 mins ago)
6:30 What no oh god oh god oh oh daaaaaaaaamn *winces in sympathetic pain*
[Reply]
2
0
sportstuff
(47 mins ago)
This will be on repeat all through the holidays.. thank you Pinkbike
[Reply]
1
0
Lundeee
(16 mins ago)
What happened to that guy who was the rider? Wasn't he also hosting PinkBikeAcademy?
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(11 mins ago)
He made like a tree and Levy’d
[Reply]
1
0
Bmxtar
(57 mins ago)
Giving us what we want for Christmas!
[Reply]
2
0
vicrider
(44 mins ago)
Turbo Kenevo at 6:30
[Reply]
1
0
velotech
(42 mins ago)
I like seeing the difference in der clutches
[Reply]
1
0
naptime
(33 mins ago)
I'm need a LOT of bowls.. STAT!
[Reply]
1
0
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(5 mins ago)
This is what everyone wanted.
[Reply]
1
4
Slackerdude
(41 mins ago)
Before I waste 10 minutes of my life watching this , are there any hardtails in the mix ?
[Reply]
2
0
Cerrone
(17 mins ago)
I'll waste my time to tell you yes there are, somewhere in the 2nd half.
[Reply]
1
0
generictrailrider
(1 mins ago)
Username checks out.
[Reply]
