Video: $125 vs. $850 Brakes - Budget vs. Baller Episode 7

Jan 25, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


A good set of mountain bike brakes will allow you to brake later into corners, control your speed more easily in steep terrain, and make those car park jibs a breeze. But how much do you actually need to spend on a good set of brakes? Does safety really matter? Well, today we're going to find out with Henry's $125 brakes versus Jason's $850 brakes.


Presented by


Jenson USA



57 Comments

  • 53 17
 They still haven't figured this out, huh? No one buys $125 brakes you've never heard of and no one buys $550 brakes. Would it kill them to just compare things like Vee vs. Maxxis tires or Shimano Deore brakes vs. XTs? There are so many good options out there and where to spend your money on upgrades is an awesome discussion to have, but this whole series has missed the mark.
  • 37 0
 I'm guessing this was all completed a while back and they're too far down the road to make any changes to the series. You'll have to wait until next season (hopefully) for this.
  • 3 1
 www.amazon.com/JGbike-Compatible-Hydraulic-Shimano-1450mm/dp/B07JKQLHF1/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2L4WYFO9HIA6A&keywords=jgbike+brake+set&qid=1643130839&sprefix=jgbike+brakeset%2Caps%2C293&sr=8-3 shimano mt200's. balls plus tax. i would pay that little bit more.
  • 17 1
 I feel that while PB might have missed the mark to the average reader/commenter here, I do feel like there's some merit to this experiment. I run a bike discord, and a lot of our users are either young and don't have the money for it, or are new to the sport and are hesitant to spend what they feel is a ton of money on parts.

I've met a fair few people asking about this level of part, basically, it looks like it can do it, but can it actually do it? A lot of me wants them to continue this series into a long term version of it, so we can see not only how the cheap parts were at first, but how they are over time. The fork, for instance, has plastic bushings as far as I'm aware. Yeah, it'll "suspend" you for a few weeks/months, but what happens when those bushings are f*cked?

I think the biggest thing from this series is it may show new riders that the rule of "buy it right or buy it twice" really applies to our sport. Yeah, you can cheap out and get this level of part. Yeah, in the short term it may actually work well enough that you don't second guess yourself. But what's the consequences of trying to own this stuff for over a year? The iffy bit is when this may actually start moving into a safety concern.

That, and I'd love to force Henry to ride this long term as punishment for picking these parts in the first place.
  • 5 2
 I have magura mt7s. The costed me 560. I think plenty of ppl pay for that
  • 2 0
 @noakeabean: and its not like everyones gonna buy trickstuff. people on a budget look for deals, not downgrades
  • 1 0
 @mior: and €47 for euro folks right here www.cnc-bike.de/shimano-scheibenbremsset-blbr-mt200-schwarz-10001700mm-p-17564.html
  • 1 0
 @letsgethurt: holy crap! bike24 and other euro sites have shit for so cheap! ive also seen 9 dollar schwalbe tires
  • 8 1
 you haven't listened to any of the podcasts lately.

1. It was all filmed and done long before all the comments.
2. Its for entertainment, and its just that, entertaining.
3. Its not changing for this series, not matter the comments :-)
  • 1 0
 @sherbet: what does it mean to run a discord and what's the, uh, address? I've only had discord for a month and I don't really get it, but i'm into bikes.
  • 1 0
 @OCSunDevil: Henry and Mike Levy said on one of the recent podcasts that they filmed this ages ago so it’s not going to change now. And in season 2 they’d look at the feedback and change things up a bit.

Also I see lots of people on forums asking about different ‘offbrand’ Chinese brakes that look like ‘x’ brand
  • 2 0
 @mior: Bike24 is my Mecca. I did so many bargains there. Bike Components and Bike Discount also features killer pricetags.
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: its 20 dollar us shipping, so im making a big ass order soon enough.
  • 2 0
 Actually tens of thousands of people do buy $125 brakes...that's why they far outsell the $550 sets. Are the $125 brakes the best quality ? Nope. But they're GOOD ENOUGH quality for most riders. And many of these weird chinese brand brakes are EU safety standards / E-bike rated so they're gonna haul the lighter combination of an XC Trail bike and rider down from speed a lot better than the 70 pound bike + rider they were designed for.

And again I'll repeat... they're testing free products submitted for reviews by their distributors/manufacturers (NOT actually bought by Henry) vs stuff provided by Jenson who sponsored the video series to boost their own sales. That's why there's no element of color matching the bike going on, or even matching other components. That's why he didn't just use a different tire set and didn't have a proper axle spacing wheelset to use (there wasn't any available on the free parts shelves at PB HQ that didn't come from a major brand) Its quite easy even during the pandemic supply shortage to match the color of parts, sourcing all the needed parts within a couple months, and rebuild a bike with them as part of a video series.
  • 1 0
 @mior: well seen, but check the US custom taxes concerning imports from Europe... you see what I mean Wink
  • 1 0
 @mior: for sure. and maguras (especially mt7s) are pricy. many people will be buying slxs, lower level g2s, mt5s, or other. there are good brakes to be had for under 400 bucks
  • 2 0
 Its entertainment and its entertaining. Just sit back and enjoy!
  • 1 0
 @owl-X: Server invite here;

discord.gg/K7DxRnrXHs

It's pretty easy. Made it about 5 years ago to keep up with some cycling friends when I moved. Made it public and it's grown in a terrifying way!

It's pretty internet culture, can be very rude/abrupt, but it's a dang fun cast we have there.
  • 18 1
 I dunno what it is, but this series really doesn't excite me.
  • 11 1
 Its because the ¨budget parts¨ are a joke
  • 4 2
 I think that's down to Henry having no soul?
  • 6 0
 @ols532704: i find it stereotyping. i am on a tight budget. as a joke, i looked for some mike bears and they were hard to find. i found maxxis shorties for cheaper 3c maxxterra, 27.5x2.3 for 16 bucks. being on a budget means looking for deals and take offs, not downgrading old, decent parts for bad ones.
  • 12 0
 Anything more powerful would have overpowered the Mike Bears, smart to make sure all components in the system are well matched and balanced.
  • 9 1
 I don't understand why people can't grasp the concept of entertainment. Most would not buy $125 brakes for their bike as they probably suck, but it's fun to see them against high end stuff. This is not a tech review. And as much as I like tech reviews, this is refreshing. If you don't like it, don't watch it. It's really that easy.
  • 11 1
 They really need to put the brakes on this series
  • 7 1
 The fact that they didn't compare the Maguras to something like the Shimano MT201s is questionable. You can get these brakes and some rotors for the same price as the mystery brakes and you don't have to go no-name. www.jensonusa.com/Shimano-BR-MT201-Disc-Brake
  • 6 0
 First, I understand that this series is not meant to be taken seriously, but these videos are great for explaining to non-mountain bikers, in detail, why a Bike Shaped Object is not safe to take on trails, and why my kid's hardtail was $1300. I remember 1992 when I was riding trails on Huffy touring bike because it was all I could lay my hands on, and if Mike Bears had existed, those are the tires my parents would have gotten me.
  • 4 0
 Really wish they would have taken the two used bikes they got and stripped them down and checked the condition of everything. Then determine what is good to go, what needs serviced, and what needs replaced. Then compare basic vs high end part changes. Use reasonable stuff people would buy for the low end like basic Shimano and SRAM parts, not weird stuff no one has heard of. Do a separate story on off-brand stuff as possible alternatives. At the end, compare the two bikes for performance and where to save money and what was worth getting..
  • 3 0
 Are people still moaning about this? It’s just entertainment, a video comparing top of the line brakes to XT/SLX or whatever would just be boring and I’m sure it could be found somewhere else.
  • 1 0
 It would go something like:
“The XTR brakes were great and when we switched to the Deore/SLX ones they felt the same, only difference was you needed an Allen key to adjust the lever, in summary no one needs more than Deore”.

Pretty much the same as every review in the last 12 months as they all compare higher level stuff to the 12 speed Deore group set
  • 3 0
 I bought those Zooms for my 6yo daughters bike. For her weight they are perfect (and purple!) but I wouldn’t use them as an adult. Oh and yep, the hoses were stuck solid in the lever!
  • 1 0
 I had to switch em around and I know your pain! The hoses are such a pain to remove. One plus was that I didn't need to bleed them after though
  • 3 0
 For 120EUR, you can go for the Shimano Quad pistons MT520 with the levers. Shimano don't make any advertising about those because they are targeted for OEM ebikes.
  • 3 0
 The obvious choice for the baller brakes would have been Trickstuff. I do not have good expiriences with magura, not worth that much money.
  • 1 0
 Really? What was your problem? I have mt7s and I love em!
  • 3 1
 People do buy aliexpress bike parts guys. Those rotors are from there for sure. Maybe not Pinkers but people for sure do.

A base shimano vs an xt or a level vs a g2 would be nice like everyones saying but w/e
  • 2 0
 I really really enjoyed Henry's rant on the latest podcast regarding this series. And many of the comments on here might mean a bigger better rant on the next one! Let it out Henry say what you want to say!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 I think there's some value in reviewing these unknown/AliExpress brands, but these "budget" upgrades are not something any PB viewer would ever consider...
  • 12 0
 at the end of this series, henry's bike is gonna be worse than it was at the start
  • 1 1
 (Henry n Jason pressing the post button with quivering hands knowing the community will once again mention how they flubbed this series even though it was probably filmed/planned months prior, and planned by Levy apparently lol)

Can't wait for SENSIBLE BUDGET vs BALLER season 2. I hope they dive more into DIFFERENT part choices as opposed to just more or less expensive. Like how they did coil vs air shock. For drivetrain they should have done a BOX or MicroShift 8-speed or 9-speed to compare. For budget dropper, they should have done that silly lever under the saddle thing instead. The budget bike could try up forking and Henry could explain how the extra travel might not be worth jeopardizing the geometry. Or even mulleting on a non-optimized frame to explain how much the geometry is affected.
  • 1 0
 Or I can’t wait for the “Baller vs not quite baller series to start”
  • 2 2
 No I'm not watching the unrealistic comparison for the sake of shock factor. That's super cheesy tabloid Bs.
Funny I get low end Shimano Deor brakes as low as 50$ Canadian . New. They have awesome stopping power. Just ditch the resin only rotors they are garbage.
Almost as trashy as this article.
  • 3 1
 Sorry Henry to do this to you - but was your haircut given the same budget treatment?
  • 2 0
 These are the comments I'm here for. So you're not a fan off the comb over huh? Wierd.
  • 2 0
 Haven't watched a single episode, but the PB comment section never fails to entertain
  • 2 1
 would have been more interested in a brake comparison between sram, shimano and magura
  • 1 0
 Suprised that the budget ones aren't elixir5's or have they now been banned.
  • 2 0
 For 120euro you can get mt5's
  • 1 0
 These budget brakes looks like something taken off from one of NS Bikes models.
  • 2 0
 Their banter is delightful. Very enjoyable.
  • 1 0
 The rotors are made by IIIPro in Taiwan.
  • 1 0
 I'm just amazed at how grippy that wet rock face is.
  • 1 0
 Granit is gold for grip Wink
  • 1 0
 that made me sick to my stomach
  • 1 0
 Hmmm, even pinkbike can't get a hold of some trickstuffs
  • 2 3
 They do not care. I give up
  • 2 4
 they shouldve just stopped this series, absolute joke.

Post a Comment



