Video: $125 vs. $850 Brakes - Budget vs. Baller Episode 7

A good set of mountain bike brakes will allow you to brake later into corners, control your speed more easily in steep terrain, and make those car park jibs a breeze. But how much do you actually need to spend on a good set of brakes? Does safety really matter? Well, today we're going to find out with Henry's $125 brakes versus Jason's $850 brakes.
I've met a fair few people asking about this level of part, basically, it looks like it can do it, but can it actually do it? A lot of me wants them to continue this series into a long term version of it, so we can see not only how the cheap parts were at first, but how they are over time. The fork, for instance, has plastic bushings as far as I'm aware. Yeah, it'll "suspend" you for a few weeks/months, but what happens when those bushings are f*cked?
I think the biggest thing from this series is it may show new riders that the rule of "buy it right or buy it twice" really applies to our sport. Yeah, you can cheap out and get this level of part. Yeah, in the short term it may actually work well enough that you don't second guess yourself. But what's the consequences of trying to own this stuff for over a year? The iffy bit is when this may actually start moving into a safety concern.
That, and I'd love to force Henry to ride this long term as punishment for picking these parts in the first place.
1. It was all filmed and done long before all the comments.
2. Its for entertainment, and its just that, entertaining.
3. Its not changing for this series, not matter the comments :-)
Also I see lots of people on forums asking about different ‘offbrand’ Chinese brakes that look like ‘x’ brand
And again I'll repeat... they're testing free products submitted for reviews by their distributors/manufacturers (NOT actually bought by Henry) vs stuff provided by Jenson who sponsored the video series to boost their own sales. That's why there's no element of color matching the bike going on, or even matching other components. That's why he didn't just use a different tire set and didn't have a proper axle spacing wheelset to use (there wasn't any available on the free parts shelves at PB HQ that didn't come from a major brand) Its quite easy even during the pandemic supply shortage to match the color of parts, sourcing all the needed parts within a couple months, and rebuild a bike with them as part of a video series.
It's pretty easy. Made it about 5 years ago to keep up with some cycling friends when I moved. Made it public and it's grown in a terrifying way!
It's pretty internet culture, can be very rude/abrupt, but it's a dang fun cast we have there.
“The XTR brakes were great and when we switched to the Deore/SLX ones they felt the same, only difference was you needed an Allen key to adjust the lever, in summary no one needs more than Deore”.
Pretty much the same as every review in the last 12 months as they all compare higher level stuff to the 12 speed Deore group set
A base shimano vs an xt or a level vs a g2 would be nice like everyones saying but w/e
Can't wait for SENSIBLE BUDGET vs BALLER season 2. I hope they dive more into DIFFERENT part choices as opposed to just more or less expensive. Like how they did coil vs air shock. For drivetrain they should have done a BOX or MicroShift 8-speed or 9-speed to compare. For budget dropper, they should have done that silly lever under the saddle thing instead. The budget bike could try up forking and Henry could explain how the extra travel might not be worth jeopardizing the geometry. Or even mulleting on a non-optimized frame to explain how much the geometry is affected.
Funny I get low end Shimano Deor brakes as low as 50$ Canadian . New. They have awesome stopping power. Just ditch the resin only rotors they are garbage.
Almost as trashy as this article.
