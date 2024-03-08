Watch
Video: 13 Monumental Moments In Women's Cycling From The Last Year
Mar 8, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
7 Comments
Women do rad stuff on bikes all the time. Today, we look back at a few of the monumental moments that have taken place in the last year and celebrate some huge wins.
Let us know who your favorite female rider is!
7 Comments
Score
Time
7
1
christinachappetta
(1 hours ago)
The list goes on and on for monumental moments, these were just a few huge thanks to all the lady rippers that inspire me on the daily
[Reply]
1
0
andyk
(19 mins ago)
Not a rider, but a mechanic on Youtube for honorable mention: Callie Waldschmidt. Check out the shack and get some tool advice to boot!
[Reply]
2
0
nateb
(48 mins ago)
I think the audio repeated a couple lines at the end... or I had a stroke.
[Reply]
1
0
fiftypercentsure
(39 mins ago)
Played smoothly to the end for me...or I had a stroke?
[Reply]
1
0
paulinator
(14 mins ago)
HUGE year for the women. I’m excited to see more events and coverage of them. The DH races are great to watch.
[Reply]
4
4
jcaraiza
(1 hours ago)
What happened to written articles? this video stuff is really not cool at all... NSFW!
[Reply]
4
1
theronsta
(45 mins ago)
@jcaraiza
chill bro just turn the subtitles on
[Reply]
