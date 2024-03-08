Video: 13 Monumental Moments In Women's Cycling From The Last Year

Mar 8, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Women do rad stuff on bikes all the time. Today, we look back at a few of the monumental moments that have taken place in the last year and celebrate some huge wins.

Let us know who your favorite female rider is!






Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,082 articles
7 Comments
  • 7 1
 The list goes on and on for monumental moments, these were just a few huge thanks to all the lady rippers that inspire me on the daily
  • 1 0
 Not a rider, but a mechanic on Youtube for honorable mention: Callie Waldschmidt. Check out the shack and get some tool advice to boot!
  • 2 0
 I think the audio repeated a couple lines at the end... or I had a stroke.
  • 1 0
 Played smoothly to the end for me...or I had a stroke? Confused
  • 1 0
 HUGE year for the women. I’m excited to see more events and coverage of them. The DH races are great to watch.
  • 4 4
 What happened to written articles? this video stuff is really not cool at all... NSFW!
  • 4 1
 @jcaraiza chill bro just turn the subtitles on







