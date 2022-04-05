Video: 13-Year-Old Austin Makson Shreds Steep & Technical BC Trails

Austin Makson is a 13 year old DH mountain biker from Vancouver Island, BC. Austin grew up racing BMX since the age of 3 until he quickly transitioned into riding downhill mountain bikes, a sport he was introduced to by his father, John. It was not long until Austin was shuttling Mt. Prevost, a renowned riding spot for Canadian DH racers, hosting some of the gnarliest trails in the country.
|Austin started riding Prevost when he was between 9 and 10 years old after he got his first downhill bike. Lots of dirt jumping and riding trails at that age, but we built up his skill base at smaller hills we could shuttle and at the bike parks. There were a lot of Whistler trips, but it did not take long before he wanted to shuttle on Prevost when we were at home.—John Makson
Austin's love for DH riding stems from his father who has been an important part of the Mt. Prevost DH community for years.
|I started riding Prevost just before Austin was born in 2008. It was the year my wife and I moved to Vancouver island with Austin’s older brother. The shuttle riding lifestyle was what I wanted to do, and Prevost was the perfect place to share it with Austin when he was big enough to fit the DH bikes.—John Makson
Why does Austin loves to ride Mt. Prevost?
|Who doesn’t love riding Prevost? Seriously, it’s the best. I love how fast you can go and the features are sick. I love how steep and techy the trails can get while still have such good flow like a bike park. I have made so many new riding friends at Prevost - the best place to hang out because you see fast riders like Finn Iles, Mark Wallace, Magnus Manson, Drew Mozell and Patrick Laffey (to name a few)—Austin Makson
Austin loves downhill racing and hopes to be on the World Cup circuit one day. To travel the world and ride those World Cup tracks. For Austin, it’s all about the dream of riding your bike for your job.
Rider: Austin Makson
Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Supported by Cowichan Cycles
Shot on unceded Coast Salish territory
9 Comments
To all the aspiring shredder-parents out there, I'd just say that every kid is different.
We have a silly amount of kids, and I imagined that I could just point them towards a bicycle and some singletrack at the age of 3, and I'd have the next Semenuk on my hands.
In truth, from years 3-12 mountain biking (for all of our kids so far) involved a lot of cajoling, complaining, walking and cries of "do we have to?"
I'd pretty much given up on having kids that wanted to bike with me, until our oldest magically "got it" at 13.
Now, it's amazing to see how quickly he progresses. He's gone from not really caring about riding, to hitting doubles, small drops and single-blacks in the space of about a month. I'm excitascared for what he's going to be doing in a few years.
If you have a similar experience, I'd just recommend giving your kids the opportunity to spend time on a mountain bike, without making it a chore.
Honestly comes off as quite brazen. It’s the equivalent of slapping flex tape on a container ship that’s run into a nokia phone reef.
Kid put together a sick line that most people would/could not ride with any sort of confidence or style, regardless of what yourself and pinkbike might say about the trail descriptions
Post a Comment