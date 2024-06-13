Powered by Outside

Video: 13 Year Old Local Rides The Black Snake Top to Bottom

Jun 13, 2024
by valdisolebikeland  

We gave Riccardo Vender the wildcard to prove himself on the Black Snake, ready for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series that will go down in Val di Sole from June 14th to 16th.

Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


10 Comments
  • 6 0
 Looking at his race results in IXS and other races he's clearly a massive talent and someone we'll see in the future at world level.
  • 1 0
 Watched few IXS rookie cup clips recently and was blown away by the speed these kids have... bonkers!
  • 1 0
 If I was 13, thats how I would ride it....

Fair play to him and to the folk who have taped (polled) the track, that looks so good.
  • 1 0
 i hope to see more italian riders racing WC. Except for val di sole, usually there are more pierron brothers than italians.
  • 2 0
 Slow down kid, I can't see the track Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Riding the track is a massive feat in itself, but I wasn't expecting that kind of pace from someone his age. Bravissimo!
  • 1 0
 The pro's will be checking out his lines for the weekend.
  • 1 0
 I bet he eat snakes for breakfast
  • 1 0
 Wow!
  • 1 0
 Damn.







