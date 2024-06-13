Pinkbike.com
Video: 13 Year Old Local Rides The Black Snake Top to Bottom
Jun 13, 2024
by
valdisolebikeland
10 Comments
We gave Riccardo Vender the wildcard to prove himself on the Black Snake, ready for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series that will go down in Val di Sole from June 14th to 16th.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
#PBgroms
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024
Author Info:
valdisolebikeland
Member since May 24, 2016
23 articles
10 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
weeksy59
FL
(1 hours ago)
Looking at his race results in IXS and other races he's clearly a massive talent and someone we'll see in the future at world level.
[Reply]
1
0
winko
FL
(3 mins ago)
Watched few IXS rookie cup clips recently and was blown away by the speed these kids have... bonkers!
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(12 mins ago)
If I was 13, thats how I would ride it....
Fair play to him and to the folk who have taped (polled) the track, that looks so good.
[Reply]
1
0
cabramuerta
(55 mins ago)
i hope to see more italian riders racing WC. Except for val di sole, usually there are more pierron brothers than italians.
[Reply]
2
0
zimtsticker
FL
(54 mins ago)
Slow down kid, I can't see the track
[Reply]
1
0
hardtailpunter
(1 mins ago)
Riding the track is a massive feat in itself, but I wasn't expecting that kind of pace from someone his age. Bravissimo!
[Reply]
1
0
ten2one
FL
(1 hours ago)
The pro's will be checking out his lines for the weekend.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbwillems
(17 mins ago)
I bet he eat snakes for breakfast
[Reply]
1
0
headshot
FL
(28 mins ago)
Wow!
[Reply]
1
0
rtg9891
(17 mins ago)
Damn.
[Reply]
Fair play to him and to the folk who have taped (polled) the track, that looks so good.