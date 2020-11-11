Video: 13-Year-Old Weston Lloyd Shreds Salt Lake City

Jumping through the aspens on Deer Valleys Tsunami trail.

Weston favorite trick is the nac.

Sunset session at the Draper BIke Park.

13-year-old Weston Lloyd shredding Deer Valley and Draper Bike Park. Two of his favorite spots to session in Salt Lake city.Video Steve LloydInstagram @westeezlloydNorco bikesEnve compositesSmith opticsDeer Valley Resort