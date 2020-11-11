Pinkbike.com
Video: 13-Year-Old Weston Lloyd Shreds Salt Lake City
Nov 11, 2020
Steven Lloyd
13-year-old Weston Lloyd shredding Deer Valley and Draper Bike Park. Two of his favorite spots to session in Salt Lake city.
Jumping through the aspens on Deer Valleys Tsunami trail.
Weston favorite trick is the nac.
Sunset session at the Draper BIke Park.
Video Steve Lloyd
Instagram @westeezlloyd
Norco bikes
Enve composites
Smith optics
Deer Valley Resort
Regions in Article
Salt Lake City
Videos
Riding Videos
3 Comments
1
0
Abacall
(11 mins ago)
Thanks for reminding me how fun DV is, the week it gets buried...
Fun vid though
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(17 mins ago)
good beat. good riding. I approve
[Reply]
1
0
bskip
(21 mins ago)
Nice work dudes!
[Reply]
