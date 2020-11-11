Video: 13-Year-Old Weston Lloyd Shreds Salt Lake City

Nov 11, 2020
by Steven Lloyd  

13-year-old Weston Lloyd shredding Deer Valley and Draper Bike Park. Two of his favorite spots to session in Salt Lake city.

Riding Tsumami at Deer Valleyt
Jumping through the aspens on Deer Valleys Tsunami trail.

Sessioning at the Draper Bike Park
Weston favorite trick is the nac.
nac s on the pro line at Draper Bike Park
Sunset session at the Draper BIke Park.

Video Steve Lloyd
Instagram @westeezlloyd
Norco bikes
Enve composites
Smith optics
Deer Valley Resort

Regions in Article
Salt Lake City

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Thanks for reminding me how fun DV is, the week it gets buried...
Fun vid though Smile
  • 1 0
 good beat. good riding. I approve Smile
  • 1 0
 Nice work dudes!

