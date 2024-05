Video: 13 Year Olds Absolutely Send These Days

Juliano Lavergne

Quentin Barbe

CLASH KIDS

CLASH 20 CLASH 24

CLASH JR CLASH XS

Our two young guns,from COMMENCAL X1 RACING, andfrom our COMMENCAL 101 detection program, are treating themselves to a stylish trip.Between the slopes of Andorran tracks and the road gaps and motorways of Catalonia, they show us the full extent of the' capabilities.Film & Edit : Leon Perrin Riders: Juliano Lavergne photography: Nicolas Brizin