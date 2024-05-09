Video: 13 Year Olds Absolutely Send These Days

May 9, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

Our two young guns, Juliano Lavergne from COMMENCAL X1 RACING, and Quentin Barbe from our COMMENCAL 101 detection program, are treating themselves to a stylish trip.

Between the slopes of Andorran tracks and the road gaps and motorways of Catalonia, they show us the full extent of the CLASH KIDS' capabilities.


photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
CLASH 20
photo
CLASH 24

photo
CLASH JR
photo
CLASH XS

photo

Film & Edit : Leon Perrin
Riders: Juliano Lavergne & Quentin Barbe
photography: Nicolas Brizin

Posted In:
Videos Commencal #PBgroms


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
435 articles
Report
2 Comments
  • 3 0
 The kids are alright
  • 1 0
 Well done my man....especially if they come out and play they'll go far







