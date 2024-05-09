Watch
Video: 13 Year Olds Absolutely Send These Days
May 9, 2024
by
COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS
Our two young guns,
Juliano Lavergne
from COMMENCAL X1 RACING, and
Quentin Barbe
from our COMMENCAL 101 detection program, are treating themselves to a stylish trip.
Between the slopes of Andorran tracks and the road gaps and motorways of Catalonia, they show us the full extent of the
CLASH KIDS
' capabilities.
Film & Edit :
Leon Perrin
Riders:
Juliano Lavergne
&
Quentin Barbe
photography:
Nicolas Brizin
3
0
adrian-montgomery
(14 mins ago)
The kids are alright
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(2 mins ago)
Well done my man....especially if they come out and play they'll go far
[Reply]
