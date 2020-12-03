Video: 13 Year Olds Sending It at the Old Rampage Sites

FEATURING ATHLETES:

The Outlaw Team heads south every fall to the Utah desert which continues to provide the most challenging terrain and supreme riding conditions for advanced and pro bikers. From the old Red Bull Rampage site drops and descents to street side jumps, every Outlaw rider finds something up their alley. Drake Parker was on fire this fall sending both a massive 40 ft Canyon Gap and step down. Join the team: https://www.outlawbiketeam.com/Finley Kirschenmann, Alex Mallen, Cohen Bundy, Boston Bryant, Kye Lundin, Levi Lloyd, Finnegan McDermott and Drake ParkerWhat makes this edit so special is that our very own 13 year old Syd Hyldahl picked up a new camera in March 2020 and within the months that followed, Syd dedicated himself to craft of media production. Working with Rob Aseltine (Blueberry Island Media), Syd, at his ripe young age filmed and edited this entire video under his new brand Sqyd Media. We're hyped. The future for the team has never been so promising!