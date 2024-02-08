Video: 14 Minutes of Remy Metailler's Best POV & Lines from 2023

Feb 8, 2024
by Rémy Métailler  

My favourite POV clips I captured all year, with all my favourite lines, day and night. From Squamish, to Moab, Quebec City, Sedona, Montana and more.

Looking forward to explore more places this year.

Watch the 2022 edit:


5 Comments
  • 8 0
 The best POV content creator. Hands down
  • 1 0
 more like hands on the bars.
  • 4 0
 Just WOW!
  • 1 0
 mind blown...pants soiled impressive stuff as always, keep it coming!
  • 1 0
 Sweet riding!







