Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: 14 Minutes of Remy Metailler's Best POV & Lines from 2023
Feb 8, 2024
by
Rémy Métailler
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
5 Comments
My favourite POV clips I captured all year, with all my favourite lines, day and night. From Squamish, to Moab, Quebec City, Sedona, Montana and more.
Looking forward to explore more places this year.
Watch the 2022 edit:
Posted In:
Videos
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
remymetailler
Member since Feb 25, 2009
182 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
205787 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
57523 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
56235 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
40472 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
38736 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
37646 views
Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List
33075 views
9 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
32098 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
Andrew-Dockrey
(1 hours ago)
The best POV content creator. Hands down
[Reply]
1
0
racecase
(2 mins ago)
more like hands on the bars.
[Reply]
4
0
mojavehac
(51 mins ago)
Just WOW!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(11 mins ago)
mind blown...pants soiled impressive stuff as always, keep it coming!
[Reply]
1
0
Southeast-Shredder
(43 mins ago)
Sweet riding!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.036059
Mobile Version of Website