Video: 14-Year-Old Finley Davies Shares his Style in 'Kids are Coming'

Nov 16, 2023
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

The youngest rider to compete in a leg of the FMB World Tour, Finley Davies shows us the importance of a supportive environment when embarking on an MTB career at an early age. At just 14 years old, the young English rider talks to us about his family and his passion for trail-digging culture. From tackling big dirt lines on his ABSOLUT to launching massive jumps on his FRS through his involvement in our new team, the COMMENCAL Freeride Project, Finley is far from done catching air and inspiring us to go big!

Rider: Finley Davies
Directed by: Leon Perrin & Kim Davies
Film: Leon Perrin
Edit: Leon Perrin
Sound Design: Keith White
Colors: Alex Naureils
Songs: Painting Clouds - Patrick Jonsson
Life as One - Skinshape

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Bright future ahead of him. Also, sick van!
  • 1 0
 Sick mate! Woburn youngs are awesome







