Video: 14-Year-Old Finley Davies Shares his Style in 'Kids are Coming'

Rider

Directed by

Film

Edit

Sound Design

Colors

Songs

The youngest rider to compete in a leg of the FMB World Tour, Finley Davies shows us the importance of a supportive environment when embarking on an MTB career at an early age. At just 14 years old, the young English rider talks to us about his family and his passion for trail-digging culture. From tackling big dirt lines on his ABSOLUT to launching massive jumps on his FRS through his involvement in our new team, the COMMENCAL Freeride Project, Finley is far from done catching air and inspiring us to go big!: Finley Davies: Leon Perrin & Kim Davies: Leon Perrin: Leon Perrin: Keith White: Alex Naureils: Painting Clouds - Patrick JonssonLife as One - Skinshape