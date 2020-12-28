Pinkbike.com
Video: 14 Year Old Ripper Has Style Beyond His Years
Dec 28, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Eddie takes us on a grand tour of San Diego's best mountain bike spots.
A Chainline Bikes Production
@chainlinebikes |
www.chainlinebikes.com
Rider: Eddie Reynolds
Shooter & Editor: Luca Cometti
Videos
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
mackay66
(26 mins ago)
1:21 good to see this was filmed before the kid was born
[Reply]
1
0
JezzaE
(1 hours ago)
Shot bro!
[Reply]
