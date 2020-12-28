Video: 14 Year Old Ripper Has Style Beyond His Years

Dec 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Eddie takes us on a grand tour of San Diego's best mountain bike spots.

A Chainline Bikes Production
@chainlinebikes | www.chainlinebikes.com
Rider: Eddie Reynolds
Shooter & Editor: Luca Cometti

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 1:21 good to see this was filmed before the kid was born
  • 1 0
 Shot bro!

