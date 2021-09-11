Video: 14-Year-Old Sends It on a Trip to South Island in NZ with Her Older Brother

Branford dirt jumps - Nelson

There was a bit of this along the way

In between rides in Nelson

Gotta have the right fuel for the job

At the start of 2021, Erice and older brother Finn decided it was time to see what the South Island of NZ had to offer and see what all the hype was all about. A 2 week trip started in sunny Nelson. From the dusty blown out corners of Sharland Forest to the rocks of Wairoa Gorge. Long and hot summer days, all time riding conditions.Next it was onto Craigiburn for the classic (mammoth) loop, slogging up the ski access road to the base of the ski field. It was all worth it from the top though, with native bush goodness and scree riding for the descent. The student capital of NZ Dunedin was next on the list, and its local trails did not disappoint!The final 5 days were spent in the Queenstown bike park...enough said. Round 2 this coming summer!